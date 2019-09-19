Good Theater Presents LIFE WITH BRIAN An Outrageous 60th Birthday Bash

Good Theater presents an outrageous, fun-filled celebration honoring the one and only, Brian P. Allen, as he turns 60! Embarrassing videos, hysterical sketches, powerful songs, surprise guests, delicious cake and a champagne toast!

Featuring two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Stillman (Broadway credits include Grand Hotel, Grey Gardens, & Souvenir, a role he reprised at GT in 2007. Also featuring Valerie Perri, (Evita, national tour), who delighted audiences in 2018's Broadway at GT. Perri can also be seen in ADMISSIONS, the opening show of the upcoming season.

Tickets to this event are $60 each and include a $30 tax-deductible donation to Good Theater. Performances are at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information: please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.





