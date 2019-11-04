Good Theater Presents East Coast Premiere of BOXES by Joshua Harmon

BOXES by Joshua Harmon. Good Theater presents the East Coast premiere of the psychological thriller written by Jule Selbo. Directed by Stephen Underwood, the show stars Hannah Daly, Ashanti Williams, Thomas Ian Campbell, Sally Wood, and Dalton Kimball. November 6 - December 1.

BOXES by Jule Selbo. Good Theater presents the East Coast premiere of this psychological thriller, which originally premiered in Los Angeles at Theatre West, earning great critical acclaim. Audiences will be kept on their toes as they follow Sigourney, a young medical student caught up in the experiments of a mysterious professor, down the rabbit hole of this twisting story of lies and love. Starring Hannah Daly, Ashanti Williams, Thomas Ian Campbell, Sally Wood, and Dalton Kimball. Directed by Stephen Underwood.

November 6 - December 1. Wednesdays 7:00 ($25), Thursdays 7:00 ($25), Fridays 7:30 ($25), Saturdays 3:00 ($32) & 7:30 ($32) and Sundays 2:00 ($32).

St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. TICKETS: Box Office: (207) 835-0895, or online at www.goodtheater.com. Presented by Good Theater, the professional theater company in residence at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, www.goodtheater.com





