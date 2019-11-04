Good Theater Presents East Coast Premiere of BOXES by Joshua Harmon

BOXES by Joshua Harmon. Good Theater presents the East Coast premiere of the psychological thriller written by Jule Selbo. Directed by Stephen Underwood, the show stars Hannah Daly, Ashanti Williams, Thomas Ian Campbell, Sally Wood, and Dalton Kimball. November 6 - December 1.

BOXES plays Wednesdays 7:00 ($25), Thursdays 7:00 ($25), Fridays 7:30 ($25), Saturdays 3:00 ($32) & 7:30 ($32) and Sundays 2:00 ($32). Performances are at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information: please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

BOXES by Jule Selbo. Good Theater presents the East Coast premiere of this psychological thriller, which originally premiered in Los Angeles at Theatre West, earning great critical acclaim. Audiences will be kept on their toes as they follow Sigourney, a young medical student caught up in the experiments of a mysterious professor, down the rabbit hole of this twisting story of lies and love. Starring Hannah Daly, Ashanti Williams, Thomas Ian Campbell, Sally Wood, and Dalton Kimball. Directed by Stephen Underwood.

St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. TICKETS: Box Office: (207) 835-0895, or online at www.goodtheater.com.



