Fenix Theatre Company to Present 12TH NIGHT: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL, Portland's New Holiday Tradition

It runs December 7-17, 2023 at Stevens Square Community Center in Portland. 

By: Dec. 04, 2023

For the past 15 years, Fenix Theatre Company has hosted Portland's favorite summer family tradition: free Shakespeare in Deering Oaks Park. Now they are also known for a beloved holiday tradition: a musical production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night that's fit for the season! 

Co-directed by Fenix Artistic Director Peter Brown and board member Kat Moraros, 12TH NIGHT shimmers, shines, and delivers festive cheer for the whole family. It runs December 7-17, 2023 at Stevens Square Community Center in Portland. 

“Audience response for the past two years has been phenomenal. The reviews were utter raves. My 7-year-old son saw the production 3 times in a week, transfixed the entire time. We are thrilled to continue sharing this gem of a production with as many families as possible,” says Peter Brown

Set within a winter wonderland that sparkles in wintry hues of blue, silver, and white, this year's production features a mostly new cast of professional local actors and musicians, and even a couple of new songs. Co-director Kat Moraros says, “I'm excited to explore this story with a new group of artists. Each actor brings unique perspectives to their characters, embracing the text and relationships in different ways. This year will be sensational for both new and returning audiences!” 

Peter Brown adds, “Our summer shows in Deering Oaks Park have become a family tradition for Portlanders. Since our productions are free, it's affordable to gather large groups of friends and family members to attend and create memories together. We're delighted to also provide that shared community experience in the winter by offering 12TH NIGHT at the large indoor venue of Stevens Square Community Center.” 

Fenix makes this Shakespearean classic family-friendly and easy to follow, showcasing exciting physicality and masterful performances as characters navigate mistaken identities, forged letters, swordplay, giant presents, and even a pillow fight. Tap your toes and sing along as you enjoy the loving and longing, melancholy and merriment, and festive fun. 

This year's cast includes: Kyle Aarons, Josh Brassard, Bluee Brewster, Megan Cross, Brendan Daly, Paul Fidalgo, John Dalton Logan, Katelyn Manfre, AP Nuri, Shannon Oliver, Molly Roberts, Sararose Wiley, and understudies Amanda Eaton, Kat Moraros, and Sean Ramey.

The production team includes: Shane Van Vliet (Production Coordinator, Music Director), Michelle Handley (Costume Designer), Peter Brown (Set Designer), Hollie Pryor (Intimacy Coordinator), Sean Ramey (Fight Coordinator), Chris Fitze (Sound Designer), Flo Cooley (Lighting Designer) and Zack Handlen (House Manager).

Runs December 7-17 at the Stevens Square Community Center, 631 Stevens Ave Portland ME 04103. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 6:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Ticket reservations at Click Here. Suggested donation $20 per person or $40 per family. For group sales, please contact socialmedia@fenixtheatre.com.  

Fenix's 501(c)3 non-profit mission is to provide accessible theater to Portland without financial barriers.


