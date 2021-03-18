Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Family Auctions Special Edition Piano For Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras Benefit

This 7' instrument is a Special Edition built in 2003 by the Schimmel Piano Company of Germany.

Mar. 18, 2021  
Family Auctions Special Edition Piano For Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras Benefit

The family of the late Dr. Robert Hand is auctioning his special edition piano as part of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's annual Symphony Soiree gala fundraiser, a virtual edition of which is set for Saturday. Bidding starts at $15,000, though the instrument is valued at approximately $40,000.

This 7' instrument is a Special Edition built in 2003 by the Schimmel Piano Company of Germany. Extraordinary craftsmanship has been given to all aspects of the instrument that includes the woodwork, finish, action, and even the bench.

All proceeds will benefit the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras.

Viewings available upon request, write to info@bangorsymphony.org or call 207.942.5555 ext 2.

Winner must handle all expenses of moving the piano.

Learn more and bid here.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Andy Karl
Andy Karl

Related Articles View More Maine Stories
BWW Review: SONGS OF IRELAND Brings a Smile to the Heart Photo

BWW Review: SONGS OF IRELAND Brings a Smile to the Heart

Mad Horse Theatre Presents Virtual Chit Chat Photo

Mad Horse Theatre Presents Virtual Chit Chat

City Theater Announces MisCast Concert 2021 Photo

City Theater Announces MisCast Concert 2021

Center Theatre Expands General Admission Movie Schedule Beginning This Month Photo

Center Theatre Expands General Admission Movie Schedule Beginning This Month


More Hot Stories For You

  • Michael Christie and New West Symphony Present A TOUR OF IRAN
  • Registration Is Now Open For Milwaukee's First Stage Summer Theater Academy 2021
  • Milwaukee Rep and No Studios Presents 'Please Come Off-Book, an Evening of Poetry and Discussion with Kevin Kantor'