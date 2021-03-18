Family Auctions Special Edition Piano For Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras Benefit

The family of the late Dr. Robert Hand is auctioning his special edition piano as part of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's annual Symphony Soiree gala fundraiser, a virtual edition of which is set for Saturday. Bidding starts at $15,000, though the instrument is valued at approximately $40,000.

This 7' instrument is a Special Edition built in 2003 by the Schimmel Piano Company of Germany. Extraordinary craftsmanship has been given to all aspects of the instrument that includes the woodwork, finish, action, and even the bench.

All proceeds will benefit the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras.

Viewings available upon request, write to info@bangorsymphony.org or call 207.942.5555 ext 2.

Winner must handle all expenses of moving the piano.

Learn more and bid here.