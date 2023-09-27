FIREFLIES Comes to Good Theater

Good Theater has announced FIREFLIES by Matthew Barber as the opener of the company's 21st season. Directed by Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen, the production will star Valerie Perri, Whip Hubley, Grace Bauer, and Dalton Kimball, and feature a set and sound design by Steve Underwood, costume design by Kathleen Kimball, lighting design by Iain Odlin, props design by Heather Irish, and stage management by Michael Lynch. FIREFLIES will run October 11th through the 29th at Good Theater's home, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit Click Here.

Good Theater will kick off its 21st season with FIREFLIES by Matthew Barber, a warm, witty romantic comedy about finding love in the most unlikely of places. Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, set in her routines and secure in her position as the town's most respected woman—until a hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor's house, and possibly her life. Can the unexpected sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is there truth in the gossip that Abel isn't all that he seems to be? Either way, the whole town is talking.

Director Brian P. Allen shares “I fell in love with this script the minute I read it. It is sweet, charming and very funny. I think a feel-good show is a terrific way to kick the season off.”

FIREFLIES will star returning Good Theater favorites Valerie Perri, Grace Bauer, and Dalton Kimball, with Whip Hubley making his Good Theater debut. This exciting cast paired with Barber's touching script is a combination you won't want to miss.

Matthew Barber (playwright) was born in Los Angeles and is a UCLA graduate. His stage play ENCHANTED APRIL premiered in 2000 at Hartford Stage and opened on Broadway in 2003, garnering the John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Play and Drama League and Tony Award nominations for Best Play. With more than 500 international productions to date, ENCHANTED APRIL has become one of the most produced plays of the past decade. Current work includes the stage play FIREFLIES, which premiered in 2017 at Long Wharf Theatre (Edgerton Foundation New Play Award), and two screenplays — the original historical drama INDEPENDENCE, and a film adaptation of his stage play ENCHANTED APRIL. Work in development includes the stage plays THE FORCES and DARK AGE, and a musical stage adaptation of ENCHANTED APRIL (with actor/composer Bruce Dow). Matthew has been a participating playwright in Broadway's 24 Hour Plays event to benefit Urban Playground, is the recipient of Wurlitzer Foundation and Art OMI fellowships, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

FIREFLIES will play Wednesday at 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 3:00 and 7:30, and Sunday at 2:00. Please note that face coverings will be required at Thursday and Sunday performances. All tickets at $40, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website Click Here or calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895. A limited number of $10 rush tickets will be available for each performance beginning two hours before showtime, and may be purchased online or at the door