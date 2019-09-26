Dramatic Repertory Company Announces 2019/20 Season

Dramatic Repertory Company announces its 2019/2020 Season with Maine & World Premiere productions.

The season will launch with the Maine Premiere of LUNGS by Duncan MacMillan - November 8 - 17, 2019. We will conclude our season with the World Premiere of THE MOTHER by Lynne Conner in March 6 - 15, 2020. Both productions will be performed at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage - 25A Forest Ave.

Maine Premiere of LUNGS by Duncan MacMillan, will feature Rob Cameron (A Bright New Boise, DRC) and Phoebe Parker (Constellations, Space Gallery). The world is getting hotter, there's unrest overseas-the seas themselves aren't very calm-and one couple is thinking about having a child. LUNGS is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love. Directed by Keith Powell Beyland, the show runs November 8 - 17, 2019 at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage - (25A Forest Avenue, Portland).

DRC will produce the World Premiere of Lynne Conner's most recent play THE MOTHER. Abigail Killeen (Sofonisba, DRC), Mary Fraser (The Language Archive, Mad Horse), David Pence (The Builders Association, www.thebuildersassociation.org), Nolan Ellsworth (Eurydice, Fenix Theatre Company), Michaela Mikalizio (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Fenix Theatre Company), Robbie Harrison (Murder for Two, Theater at Monmouth) and Molly W. Bryant Roberts (A Nervous Smile, DRC). A thought-provoking and heartbreaking exploration of what happens to a family in the wake of a school shooting perpetrated by their son. With a non-linear timeline, highly-theatrical characterization (The Mother is played by two actors, one before the shooting and one after, who often speak to each other), and a seven member cast, many of whom play multiple roles, the play reveals some of the less-talked about aspects of our national tragedy of mass shooting - the roles of suicide, the concept of aggrieved masculinity, and who the public condemns/blames for such acts of violence. Conner's play asks questions and provides few answers, so that the audience is invited to struggle along with the characters in trying to understand why school shootings occur and what, if any meaning, we can discover in them.. Directed by Lisa Muller-Jones - performed March 6 - 15, 2020 at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage - (25A Forest Avenue, Portland).

Tickets for all productions can be found online at www.dramaticrep.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You