Delightful Throwback SCREWBALL COMEDY Announced at The Public Theatre

Imagine His Girl Friday meets The Carol Burnett Show and you've got SCREWBALL COMEDY, a fast-paced, hilarious nod to the Hollywood comedies of the '30s and '40s playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's professional theatre, April 29 - May 8th. Filled with zany characters and snappy banter reminiscent of the movies of Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn, this delightful comedy will keep you laughing from start to finish.

"We all need a good belly laugh right now", says director Christopher Schario, "and Screwball Comedy is the perfect show to make that happen".

The year is 1938 and idealistic Mary Hayes is trying to break into the male dominated world of newspaper journalism. Editor-in-Chief Bosco sets a competition between his egotistical star reporter Jeff Kincaid and Mary, assigning them to cover a high society wedding. If Jeff writes the better story, he gets to keep his job. If Mary wins, she will replace the ace newshound. Heading to the Diddle estate to capture the story, they meet a hilarious group of characters worthy of the finest Carol Burnett episode.

The talented comedic group of professional actors sure to keep you in stiches include several faces that will be familiar to Public Theatre audiences. Starring as high society grand dame Delores Diddle as well as Jonesy the secretary and Gloria the vixen is actress Heather Dilly. Heather has appeared in multiple comedies at The Public Theatre including Women in Jeopardy, Human Error, Love/Sick and Ripcord, among others. Also, a familiar face to Maine audiences is Mike Anthony as star-reporter Jeff Kincade. Mike has previously appeared at TPT in Ripcord and The Sunshine Boys and is also the author of Life At Hamilton, a #1 Amazon Best Seller chronicling his time bartending for Hamilton on Broadway. Playing his reporter rival Mary Hayes is Jessica Digiovanni, last seen at TPT in Time Stands Still, and most recently in the hit Off-Broadway play Seared at Manhattan Class Company. New to TPT audiences will be the hilarious Danny Vaccaro in multiple roles including Reginald the butler, Bosco the editor, Peter the lover and Chauncey the dim-witted son. Danny has toured the country with the Tony Award winning production of La Cage aux Folles and was the original Sr Robert Anne in Nunsense A-Men.

The lavish 1930's set where all the shenanigans take place is designed by Kit Mayer, lighting by Matt Cost, fun period costumes by Debra Susi and sound by John Morrison.

The Public Theatre will be offering a Video-On-Demand option of Screwball Comedy that will be recorded in front of a live audience that you can watch from home beginning May 3rd.

The Public Theatre is taking its decision to resume live performances very seriously. The safety of everyone is our top priority, and we have upgraded our HVAC system with MERV filters for improved air-handling throughout the theatre that MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL CDC GUIDELINES for air circulation and filtration. For everyone's protection we are REQUIRING: Proof of Vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of performance and masks must be worn while in the building.

Screwball Comedy runs April 29, 30, May 1, 5, 6, 7, 8. Show times are Thurs/Fri/Sat at 7:30pm, Sun 2pm, with an added Sat matinee on May 6 at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for anyone 18 and under. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit www.thepublictheatre.org.