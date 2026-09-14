DRACULA to Return to Portland Ballet This Fall

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This October, Portland Ballet invites audiences into a world of seduction, terror, and supernatural intrigue with Dracula, a haunting ballet based on Bram Stoker's iconic 1897 Gothic novel.

Dracula will be presented Friday, October 23 at 7pm and Saturday, October 24 at 2pm and 7pm at Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Back by popular demand! Based on the 1897 Gothic novel by Bram Stoker, Portland Ballet brings 'Dracula' to life through the art of ballet and a wrenching score by Rachmaninoff. Follow the character Jonathan Harker as he journeys deep into Dracula's world of lust, murder, and eternal darkness. Nell Shipman's choreography creates a sumptuous and haunting retelling of this defining vampire narrative - laying bare the tension between the mundane and the supernatural.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 11 and up due to mature themes. Portland Ballet will also offer family-friendly spooky programming through its Thrills & Chills offerings for younger audiences.

Opening night audiences can also join Portland Ballet for Brews & Ballets, a pre-performance reception at Mast Landing Brewing Company in Westbrook from 5:30pm-6:30pm on October 23. The 21+ reception includes one beer and an opportunity to mingle with Portland Ballet board members, staff, and fellow patrons. A separate ticket to the Dracula performance is required.

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