 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

DRACULA to Return to Portland Ballet This Fall

Nell Shipman's choreography brings the Gothic vampire tale to life at Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

By:
DRACULA to Return to Portland Ballet This Fall

This October, Portland Ballet invites audiences into a world of seduction, terror, and supernatural intrigue with Dracula, a haunting ballet based on Bram Stoker's iconic 1897 Gothic novel.

Dracula will be presented Friday, October 23 at 7pm and Saturday, October 24 at 2pm and 7pm at Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Back by popular demand! Based on the 1897 Gothic novel by Bram Stoker, Portland Ballet brings 'Dracula' to life through the art of ballet and a wrenching score by Rachmaninoff. Follow the character Jonathan Harker as he journeys deep into Dracula's world of lust, murder, and eternal darkness. Nell Shipman's choreography creates a sumptuous and haunting retelling of this defining vampire narrative - laying bare the tension between the mundane and the supernatural.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 11 and up due to mature themes. Portland Ballet will also offer family-friendly spooky programming through its Thrills & Chills offerings for younger audiences.

Opening night audiences can also join Portland Ballet for Brews & Ballets, a pre-performance reception at Mast Landing Brewing Company in Westbrook from 5:30pm-6:30pm on October 23. The 21+ reception includes one beer and an opportunity to mingle with Portland Ballet board members, staff, and fellow patrons. A separate ticket to the Dracula performance is required.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Westbrook Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Æther and Unearthed
Æther and Unearthed
9/19 - 9/19/2026
Need more Maine Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Maine SHOWS

Æther and Unearthed in Maine Æther and Unearthed
Westbrook Performing Arts Center (9/19-9/19) PHOTOS
I Am My Own Wife in Maine I Am My Own Wife
Portland Stage Company (3/03-3/21)
Rooted in Maine Rooted
Portland Stage Company (11/04-11/22)
Our Town by Thornton Wilder in Maine Our Town by Thornton Wilder
City Theater (10/02-10/18)
AUDITIONS: A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL in Maine AUDITIONS: A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL
City Theater (9/14-9/15)
Seven Sisters in Maine Seven Sisters
Dramatic Repertory Company (10/02-10/11)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in Maine Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Monmouth Savoy Theatre (3/05-3/05)
Small Town- A World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical in Maine Small Town- A World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (10/01-11/01)
It's a Wonderful Life in Maine It's a Wonderful Life
Portland Stage Company (12/05-12/24)
Jane Eyre in Maine Jane Eyre
Portland Stage Company (3/31-4/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets