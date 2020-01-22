DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER Comes to The Bangor Opera House

Penobscot Theatre Company, the northeastern most professional regional theatre company in the country, is thrilled to present Don't Dress for Dinner. This hysterically funny follow up to 2012's smash-hit Boeing, Boeing will take the stage from January 30-February 16 at the Historic Bangor Opera House.

Bernard's wife, Jacqueline, had plans to spend the weekend away with her mother. Bernard's going to rendezvous with his mistress while Jacqueline is away. He has arranged an elaborate, catered dinner party and included his best friend, Robert, in his plans. When Jacqueline discovers that Robert will be visiting, she immediately cancels the visit with her mother and settles in for an illicit meeting of her own. Eventually, Robert arrives, closely followed by the hired cook, Suzette. Once the mistress, Suzanne, finally turns up, an evening of mistaken identities, too many cocktails, and plenty of swinging doors is already well underway.

Chris 'Red' Blisset returns to Penobscot Theatre Company to direct, having previously directed the 46th season opener, Woody Guthrie's American Song. The cast is comprised of company favorites Dominick Varney as Robert, Brad LaBree as Bernard, Jen Shepard as Suzette, and Michelle Weatherbee as Suzanne. Amanda Ryan Paige, whose credits include Trailer Park the Musical with the New York Musical Festival and the National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof, makes her PTC debut as Jacqueline. John Siedenberg II, last seen in Matilda the Musical as the Escapologist, will be featured as Suzette's husband, George.

Regular tickets to Don't Dress for Dinner are $40 and are currently on sale. Preview performances on January 30 and 31 are available for only $29 each, and discounts also apply for students, seniors, and military. Group sales are available for parties of 8 or more. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at (207) 942-3333 or online at penobscottheatre.org. All performances will be at the historic Bangor Opera House in Downtown Bangor.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You