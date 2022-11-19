City Theatre to Present CHRISTMAS MY WAY: A SINATRA HOLIDAY BASH Next Month

City Theatre will present Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash at City Theater in Biddeford. Performances are December 2-18 (no performance Dec 4) Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 Sundays at 2:00. Tickets are $30 (including all fees) To purchase, visit www.citytheater.org or call 207-282-0849.

It's beginning to look a lot like a free fresh, knocked out, coo-coo, groovy Sinatra Rat Pack Christmas at City Theater in Biddeford. Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical conceived by David Grapes and Todd Olson. Christmas My Way includes classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack style. Complete with 40 swinging hits, nothing will be silent in this night as amazing singers serve up cool versions of Sinatra standards and holiday favorites.

Christmas My Way combines Christmas songs Sinatra recorded with dozens more of his signature numbers evoking the warmth of the season. This production is a finger-snapping, groovy holiday homage to Ol' Blue Eyes that's both retro and fresh. It's a swingin', always-surprising revue, including: "Fly Me to the Moon," "That's Life," "New York, New York," "Mistletoe and Holly," "The Christmas Song," "Silver Bells," "I'll Be Home for Christmas" & many more!

Singers include area City Theater favorites: Alyssa Rojecki Forcier, Robert Gerald, Rebecca Rinaldi and Owen White. Two new singers will be joining the cast Colleen Katana and Shaw Lathrop. Choreographer, Mariel Roy adds cool moves to the cast. Music director, Patrick Martin heads the on-stage trio with Jimmy McGirr on bass and Joshua D. Adams on drums. Set design by Karl Carrigan and scenic painting by Jessica Chaples-Graffam brings us back to the days of the Rat Pack Lounge. Prop master a set dresser Peter Salsbury sets the Christmas mood with just the right holiday touches.