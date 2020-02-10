Cast Announced For TUCK EVERLASTING The Musical At The Waterville Opera House
The Waterville Opera House has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Tuck Everlasting the Musical, opening on Friday, April 10th at 7:30pm. Based on best-selling children's classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, Tuck Everlasting features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.
CAST
Winnie: Emmy Carlson
Jesse Tuck: Isaac Tardy
Mae Tuck: Valerie LaPointe-Glueck
Angus "Pa" Tuck: Greg Wiers
Miles Tuck: Jacob Sutherland
The Man in the Yellow Suit: Michael Perry
Constable Joe: Paul Herard
Hugo: Ethan Rombalski
Nana: Nancy Carbone
Betsy Foster: Jessica Haviland
Ensemble: Krista Carlson, Jordan Clatchey, Isabelle Dickson, Michael Fortin, Corrina Franzose, Brady Gardner, Isabelle Grignon, Richard Haviland, Gretchen Lane, Zion Lawrence, Laura Messner, Tristan Morton, Cade Parker, Will Stecher, Emilee Wiers
CREATIVE TEAM
Director: Debra Susi
Musical Director: Rebecca Caron
Scenic and Lighting Designer: Chad Lefebvre
Co-Lighting Designer: Tony Gerow
Costume Designer: Travis M. Grant
Sound Designer: Ben David Richmond
Produced through special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.
Tickets: $24 - $27
Family Pack: $60 - $64 (2 adult and 2 student tickets in 2nd Balcony). Unavailable online, please contact the Box Office to purchase.
Prices include per ticket handling fees.
Pictured: Emmy Carlson
Image Credit: Silverbell Photography