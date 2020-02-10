Cast Announced For TUCK EVERLASTING The Musical At The Waterville Opera House

The Waterville Opera House has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Tuck Everlasting the Musical, opening on Friday, April 10th at 7:30pm. Based on best-selling children's classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, Tuck Everlasting features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.

CAST

Winnie: Emmy Carlson

Jesse Tuck: Isaac Tardy

Mae Tuck: Valerie LaPointe-Glueck

Angus "Pa" Tuck: Greg Wiers

Miles Tuck: Jacob Sutherland

The Man in the Yellow Suit: Michael Perry

Constable Joe: Paul Herard

Hugo: Ethan Rombalski

Nana: Nancy Carbone

Betsy Foster: Jessica Haviland

Ensemble: Krista Carlson, Jordan Clatchey, Isabelle Dickson, Michael Fortin, Corrina Franzose, Brady Gardner, Isabelle Grignon, Richard Haviland, Gretchen Lane, Zion Lawrence, Laura Messner, Tristan Morton, Cade Parker, Will Stecher, Emilee Wiers

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Debra Susi

Musical Director: Rebecca Caron

Scenic and Lighting Designer: Chad Lefebvre

Co-Lighting Designer: Tony Gerow

Costume Designer: Travis M. Grant

Sound Designer: Ben David Richmond

Produced through special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

Tickets: $24 - $27

Family Pack: $60 - $64 (2 adult and 2 student tickets in 2nd Balcony). Unavailable online, please contact the Box Office to purchase.

Prices include per ticket handling fees.

Pictured: Emmy Carlson

Image Credit: Silverbell Photography





