Bangor Symphony Orchestra Announces Digital Spring 2021 Lineup

Bangor Symphony Orchestra has announced five digital concerts that can be streamed from home this spring! The series kicks off on Friday, February 12 with Bach to Bloch. Concerts continue monthly through June.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.bangorsymphony.org/schedule/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Bach to Bloch

February 12 at 7pm

The 125th anniversary season begins with the BSO strings taking center stage for a unique and moving program released exclusively online

Three works never before performed by the BSO are featured, with conductor Lucas Richman serving as a guide to the concert in this first digital offering. American pianist Spencer Myer returns for Bach's most popular piano concerto. Composer Florence Price was the first African American female composer to gain national recognition in the 1930s.

Moya & Tchaikovsky

March 26 at 7pm

The BSO premieres a new concerto by composer Reinaldo Moya, winner of the inaugural Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award, inspired by the art of Carlos Cruz Diez. Internationally acclaimed pianist Joyce Yang makes her BSO debut. Works by Tchaikovsky and Arvo Pärt will sparkle on stage.

Lyrical Wonders

April 23 at 7pm

Combinations of instrument and voice not heard on the BSO stage before will be the focus of the program. Soprano Jamilyn Manning-White returns after her memorable 2016 appearance in La Boheme.

Mozart & Schubert

May 14 at 7pm

Two-time GRAMMY nominee Jennifer Frautschi makes her BSO debut. Mozart composed his brilliant first violin concerto when he was just 19 years old. Schubert's Symphony No. 5 was deeply influenced by Mozart, with the composer writing famously, "Immortal Mozart! What countless impressions of a brighter, better life hast thou stamped upon our souls!"

Winds & Brass Spectacular

June 18 at 7pm

Filmed outdoors, the program and performance will take a cue from the Bangor region's beautiful natural surroundings.