BWW Interview: Maine Arts Camp's Kris Kauff Explains What's in Store for Summer 2020!

Maine Arts Camp is an inclusive and supportive community for creative kids 9-16.

Below, Performing Arts Director Kris Kauff tells us even more about the Summer 2020 programs!

What is the day-to-day life like for campers who attend?

Campers take 10 activities each 2-week session (which they choose themselves before camp starts). We have 5 periods each day, alternating between A and B days. This keeps things fun and interesting so campers aren't repeating the same activities day after day. They have two periods before lunch, a rest period, then 3 more activity periods before free time and dinner. Then we have our evening activities, which can range from a fun camp wide events like Zombies vs. Humans, Water night, Bob Ross night, or our traditional MTV Night. Every 5th day (two times per 2 week session) we have a special day, geared toward friendship and bonding. There are group wide activities in the morning and swimming in the afternoon.

What makes your camp experience unique from others offering similar programs?

Maine Arts Camp is a small, nurturing camp community with a maximum of 100 campers per session. Our camp is a place where kids 9-16 feel comfortable expressing their creativity while meeting likeminded kids. Because campers receive a lot of personal attention from our exceptional staff, they grow in extraordinary ways that help them lead happy, meaningful and productive lives. This includes improving social skills, learning to make decisions, becoming more resilient, and gaining other character-building tools. Our activities are lead by professionals and teachers who are focused on sharing the importance of process over final product.

Since we're small we get to know our campers and staff as the directors-from learning everyone's name, to knowing what's happening with each camper. We also can be extremely selective in our hiring process, and we have a significant number of mature teachers on staff.

Is there an audition to attend? If so, what does it require?

No auditions at MAC.

What is the age range of the campers who attend?

9-16, with about 2/3 of the campers ages 12-15.

How many campers attend each summer?

We limit enrollment to 100 each session.

What skills do you teach campers while they're there?

The list is long. First and foremost, at Maine Arts Camp we provide children with the opportunity to learn, grow, make friends and have fun. Since our camp is geared toward creative kids and teens, we have an experienced team in place to help each camper make the connections that often cannot be found in a world full of technology and social media. Campers not having a phone helps them make those connections. As mentioned we focus on process over product, so our campers are improving their skills in a variety of areas (Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Culinary Arts and more). Our experienced teaching staff are able to accommodate campers who are both new to an activity and those who want to move onto a higher level and perfect their craft. We make it a priority that every activity is engaging and everyone is having fun while they are developing their skills.

What kinds of activities are students able to take part in, both theatre and non-theatre related?

In the Performing Arts, they can take activities like Advanced Acting, Musical Theatre, Improv, Movement, Sketch Comedy, Auditioning, Basic Acting, Puppetry, Acting for the Camera, Chorus, Jazz, Lyrical Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Modern/Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Choreography, Rock Shop, Guitar, Ukulele, and so much more. We have Creative Writing activities where kids write fiction, scripts, songs, sketch comedy, and other forms of creative writing. Our Visual Arts program is tremendous; We have one of most extensive offerings in the camping industry with activities like Acrylic Painting, Digital Photography, Cartooning, Enameling, Fabric Design, Fused Glass Jewelry, Metal Jewelry, Mosaics, Pen & Ink, Portraiture, Stained Glass, Clay Sculpture, Digital Yearbook, and more! We also offer outdoor activities like Hiking, Biking, Tennis, Archery, Soccer, and more. And one of the most popular areas at camp is our Culinary Arts program with a tremendous variety of rotating (and delicious) activities each summer.

What do you hope that campers take away from their time at your camp?

Camp should be a place where friendships are made and each and every camper's confidence grows. While we do offer fantastic, high level instruction in our activities, building community is always our most important mission at Maine Arts Camp.

