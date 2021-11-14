Annual Favorite BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER Returns With Valerie Perri, Smith Daniels, Damon Mctoy, and More

Good Theater has announced the line up of this year's Broadway at Good Theater. The annual musical event runs November 17th through the 21st at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

For the first time in person since 2019, Good Theater is proud to present Broadway at Good Theater, this time centered around Broadway music of the 1990s. Once again, a cast of Broadway guest stars and local favorites will present a concert that is not to be missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, part one of this annual event premiered online last year. Running November 17th through the 21st, part two will bring all new music, some new cast members, and a stunning celebration of music and community that you won't forget. Songs from popular hits such as Ragtime, Crazy For You, and Miss Saigon will be featured, as well as gems from lesser known shows, including Steel Pier, Triumph of Love, and the musical adaptation of James Joyce's The Dead.

Broadway at Good Theater will feature three guest stars this year, including Valerie Perri in her highly anticipated return to the Good Theater stage. Recognizable by audiences from her many powerhouse musical performances over the years, as well as her role in 2019's Admissions, Perri's award-winning career has taken her from the stage to the screen, and all around the world.

Also featured will be Smith Daniels, returning for his third Broadway at Good Theater concert. Audiences will also remember his winning performance as Harry Witherspoon in Lucky Stiff. Smith will return to the Good Theater stage this spring in the Maine premiere of Desperate Measures, the final show of this season.

The third guest star of this year's concert is Damon McToy, making his Good Theater debut. McToy has been featured in the international tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL, as well as on Holland America cruises, and in regional productions all over the country. McToy has blown the team away with his stunning vocals, and he is certain to blow audiences away, too.

Broadway at Good Theater will play Wednesday at 7:00 ($27), Thursday at 7:00 ($35), Friday at 7:30 ($35), Saturday at 3:00 ($35) and 7:30 ($45) and Sunday at 2:00 ($45). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.

COVID-19 POLICY: Good Theater's priority is the health and safety of our patrons, actors, and staff. Currently, all patrons are required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival, and to wear a mask at all times when they are in the building. All actors and staff must be fully vaccinated to work at Good Theater.