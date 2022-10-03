Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Equity Association Endorses Chellie Pingree for United States House of Representatives

The move marks Equity’s first endorsement for political candidate in the state of Maine.

Oct. 03, 2022  
Actors' Equity Association announced that Equity's National Council has voted to endorse Rep. Chellie Pingree's reelection campaign for United States Congress on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

"In Congress, Rep. Pingree has been one of our champions fighting to strengthen the National Endowment for the Arts so that we can put more people to work in the arts across the country in good jobs that can support a family," said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "We're proud to call Rep. Pingree a friend and ally and look forward to continue working with her to fight for tax fairness for arts workers and helping to grow the number of middle-class arts workers in our country."

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks




