AIDA Comes to Opera Maine's Mainstage This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera Maine will present an original production of Verdi's Aida, at Merrill Auditorium this summer. Performances are on Thursday, July 25 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, July 28 (2:30 p.m.).

Aida will be performed in Italian with English translations projected above the stage. With four acts and one intermission, it will run 2.5 hours.



Maestro Israel Gursky conducts the Opera Maine Orchestra in his seventh appearance with the company. Dona D. Vaughn, Opera Maine's Artistic Director, directs a stellar cast: Courtney Johnson (Aida, the kidnapped Ethiopian princess), Taylor Comstock (Radamés, Captain of the Egyptian Guard), Hyona Kim (Amneris, daughter of the Pharaoh), Brian Major (Amonasro, King of Ethiopia), Daniel Sumegi (Ramfis, High Priest), Matthew Anchel (Pharaoh), and Alaysha Fox (High Priestess). Each of these singers has a beautiful voice and the dramatic skill to breathe life into this captivating drama.



The Aida creative team includes scenic designer Germán Cárdenas-Alaminos, costume designer Millie Hiibel, lighting designer James Lawlor, and projection designer Camilla Tassi.

This is a rare opportunity for opera lovers and opera first-timers to experience this masterpiece in Maine! Opera Maine will continue its "Opera for All!" program this season with free tickets for anyone aged 25 and younger to attend Aida. Visit OperaMaine.org to reserve your free ticket.