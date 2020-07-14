Wisconsin Performing Arts Companies Announce Fall Plans

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Overture Center will take an "intermission" by suspending performances and in-person programs through November 2020.

Other performing arts groups in Wisconsin have also announced they are shuttering through the fall, but some are announcing plans to perform, in some capacity, before the end of 2020.

Check out all of the updates below:

James Watrous Gallery

Since the James Watrous Gallery is located inside the Overture Center, it will remain closed until the center reopens. The gallery's previously planned exhibitions have been rescheduled.

Stay up to date on the latest information at wisconsinacademy.org/gallery/james-watrous-gallery.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents an evening of a pre-recorded concert drive-in with Film Night: Concert Re-Broadcast at the Duck Pond Drive-In, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM and 8:45 PM

This performance is a celebration of Hollywood with a night dedicated to film music. John Williams' Raider's of the Lost Ark and Schindler's List, to the Magnificent Seven, Ladies in Lavender and more. Sway along to your favorite tune and a special guest narration of the Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland.

Madison Symphony Orchestra

MSO has canceled MSO concerts and Overture Concert Organ performances through January 2021. Education and Community Engagement Programs are rescheduled for spring 2021.

More information is available at madisonsymphony.org/concerts-events/calendar/

Kanopy Dance Company

Kanopy Dance has canceled all remaining in-person performances for the 2020 season, including "Winter Fantasia" and "Kanopy Rising."

Kanopy plans to resume performances spring 2021, starting with "Reflection + Dreams."

Madison Opera

Madison Opera plans to proceed with fall programming of both virtual and live performances at the Margaret C. Winston Opera Center.

The organization will also continue its monthly signature activities including Opera Novice and Opera Up Close.

More information is available at madisonopera.org/events/

Children's Theatre of Madison

"Peter Pan" will return to the Capitol Theater April 24-May 2, 2021. The organization plans to announce a more thorough schedule in late July.

More information is available at ctmtheater.org.

Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company

Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company will present only virtual performances for the remainder of 2020.

In-person performances will resume in March 2021.

Forward Theater Company

Forward Theater Company's September production of "The Lifespan of a Fact" will be presented virtually.

45 Plays for America's First Ladies is postponed to May 2021 and FTC's monologue festival, "Within These Walls: Stories of Home," will be postponed to June 2021.

From October-December, Forward Theater will produce a series of virtual play readings.

More information is available at forwardtheater.com.

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society has postponed its chamber music festival, "Riches to Rags," to June 2021.

The company has yet to announce plans for the remainder of 2020.

Stay up to date at bachdancing.org.

