Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Will Present COME TOGETHER Concert on the Square

The performance will also be broadcast on the radio and online.

The WCO and Jeans 'n Classics will perform live at Breese Stevens, which will be simulcasted over the internet and to a drive-in format at the Mallards Duck Pond. Additionally, they will partner with 89.9 WORT to air this upcoming live performance over the radio. For more details and our complete health and safety plan, click here.

Come Together is a tribute to classic hits from the '60's, '70's, and '80's. This concert features a soundtrack for a midsummer party:

Program

EARTH, WIND & FIRE | September

Marvin Gaye | What's Going On

GNARLS BARKLEY | Crazy

THE BEATLES | Come Together

THE BEATLES | Something

THE BEATLES | Oh! Darling

A-HA | Take on Me

PRINCE | Kiss

Elton John | Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

U2 | Where the Streets Have No Name

THE WHO | Won't Get Fooled Again

THE WHO | Baba O'Riley

THE WHO | Love, Reign o'er Me

TEARS FOR FEARS | Everybody Wants to Rule the World

EARTH, WIND & FIRE | Fantasy

Stevie Wonder | I Wish

Luther Vandross | A House Is Not a Home

THE BEATLES | A Day in the Life

THE BEATLES | Hey Jude

*Program subject to change

Jun Lee, a UW-Madison alumnus, says he's passionate about music and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. He recently chatted with Channel 3000 about the upcoming performance. Check out the video here.

