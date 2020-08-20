Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Will Present COME TOGETHER Concert on the Square
The performance will also be broadcast on the radio and online.
The WCO and Jeans 'n Classics will perform live at Breese Stevens, which will be simulcasted over the internet and to a drive-in format at the Mallards Duck Pond. Additionally, they will partner with 89.9 WORT to air this upcoming live performance over the radio. For more details and our complete health and safety plan, click here.
Come Together is a tribute to classic hits from the '60's, '70's, and '80's. This concert features a soundtrack for a midsummer party:
Program
EARTH, WIND & FIRE | September
Marvin Gaye | What's Going On
GNARLS BARKLEY | Crazy
THE BEATLES | Come Together
THE BEATLES | Something
THE BEATLES | Oh! Darling
A-HA | Take on Me
PRINCE | Kiss
Elton John | Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
U2 | Where the Streets Have No Name
THE WHO | Won't Get Fooled Again
THE WHO | Baba O'Riley
THE WHO | Love, Reign o'er Me
TEARS FOR FEARS | Everybody Wants to Rule the World
EARTH, WIND & FIRE | Fantasy
Stevie Wonder | I Wish
Luther Vandross | A House Is Not a Home
THE BEATLES | A Day in the Life
THE BEATLES | Hey Jude
*Program subject to change
Jun Lee, a UW-Madison alumnus, says he's passionate about music and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. He recently chatted with Channel 3000 about the upcoming performance. Check out the video here.