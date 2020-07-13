Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Presents Film Night

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents an evening of a pre-recorded concert drive-in. Drive-in concerts this summer will feature rebroadcasts of the most popular Concerts on the Square performances at the Mallard Duck Drive-In, thanks to a partnership with PBS Wisconsin and Big Tops Promotion. The WCO expects to be able to have 115 vehicles at each concert. The goal is to make it accessible to as many people as possible without risking health and safety.



Film Night: Concert Re-Broadcast at the Duck Pond Drive-In

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM and 8:45 PM

This performance is a celebration of Hollywood with a night dedicated to film music. John Williams' Raider's of the Lost Ark and Schindler's List, to the Magnificent Seven, Ladies in Lavender and more. Sway along to your favorite tune and a special guest narration of the Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1960 by Gordon B. Wright as the Madison Summer Symphony Orchestra. The Summer Symphony's repertoire consisted of great orchestral music from all ages. Concerts were free to the public from the beginning. Upon leaving Wisconsin in 1969, Wright tapped David Lewis Crosby to lead the orchestra.

Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You