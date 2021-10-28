WHEN WOMEN RULED THE WORLD With Kara Cooney Comes To Capitol Theater Next Month

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series, and Overture Center have announced "When Women Ruled the World" with Dr. Kara Cooney, a National Geographic author and professor of Egyptian art and architecture at UCLA. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets are available at overture.org.

When it comes to women in power, we've come a long way... right? Join Dr. Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptology, for a look at a time in ancient history when women ruled the world. Often neglected in the history books, these women were considered exceptions to the rule, political pawns in a patriarchal society. But their power and influence are undeniable.

Cleopatra used her sexuality--and her money--to build alliances with warlords of the Roman empire. Neferusobek was the first woman to definitively take the title of King. Nefertiti is known more for her beauty than for bringing a fractured Egypt together. What can we learn from how these women ruled? Dr. Cooney shares some illuminating answers.

Cooney is a professor of Egyptology at UCLA. Her academic work focuses on death preparations, afterlife beliefs and gender studies. She has participated in digs with the Metropolitan Museum of New York at the Royal Pyramid complex of Senwosret III and the Theban Necropolis with Johns Hopkins University. She appeared as a lead expert in the popular Discovery Channel special The Secrets of Egypt's Lost Queen and is a recurring team member of the History Channel's Digging for the Truth. Her book "The Woman Who Would Be King: Hatshepsut's Ride to Power in Ancient Egypt" was published in 2014, and she also wrote "When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt," which was published by National Geographic in 2018.

National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. Its broad roster of talent, including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage to audiences throughout the United States and abroad.

