University of Wisconsin-Madison Presents WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

University of Wisconsin-Madison is now presenting White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour. Performances are running in the Mitchell Theatre now through March 6 (Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM).

No rehearsal. No director. A different actor each night. A script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage. Performed all over the world since its premiere in 2011, "White Rabbit, Red Rabbit" by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the power of theatre to break boundaries and connect us all.

Content Warning: This production contains mature language and discussion of suicide.

Performers are Ashley Alberte, Reez Bailey, Allison Hesselberg, Summer Kleppek, Libby LaDue, Krista Laszewski, Malcolm McCanles, Ethan Nimmer, Jared Paullin, Bryanna Plaisir, Emilie Springsteen, and Tia Vasen.

To reserve seats and for information regarding audience safety guidelines visit the registration page.