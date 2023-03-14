'The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night' Comes to Overture

Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF or your spectacularly single self to The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night, the brand-new experience you've been aching for. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($30-$50) are available at overture.org.

Spend a naughty 90 minutes with The Second City's caliente cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on-and off-about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in-between the sheets!

Stay after the show for Q&A in a brief Meet the Artist session.

May not be appropriate for young audiences due to content, length or atmosphere.

