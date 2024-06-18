Summer Exhibitions Now Open In Overture Galleries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At Overture Galleries, summer is for being inspired! Their exhibitions highlight how art stimulates thought, motivates action and promotes cross-cultural understanding.

Beki Borman, Nastia Craig and Katie Schutte in Gallery I conduct a journey through the intricate terrain of thoughts and reflection while Gwendolynn Fabert Maitzen and Kaitlin Walsh in Gallery II offer a new perspective to see our inner self – in both physical and mental ways. In Gallery III, Cullen Granzen and Judith Bradshaw-Rouse dive into a cultural moment that may prompt emotions and discussions. In the Playhouse Gallery, UW-Madison glass students showcase their most vulnerable selves and mediums, while in the Rotunda Gallery, Madison's Sister Cities provide a mini-tour around the world that is sure to rouse your wanderlust.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public during regular business hours and before and after performances. Most artwork in our exhibitions is for sale.

Echoes of the Mind

Beki Borman, Nastia Craig & Katie Schutte

Tuesday, June 18 – Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 | Gallery I

Navigate the intricate landscape of perception and memory as each creator explores the evolving narratives within, unveiling the echoes of personal experiences that shape and reshape one's understanding of self and place. In this introspective exploration, the mind becomes a canvas saturated by color, where perceptions weave a rich tapestry of individual and collective stories.

Of Bones and Soul

Gwendolynn Fabert Maitzen & Kaitlin Walsh

Tuesday, June 18 – Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 | Gallery II

Using inspiration from the form and function of human anatomy, history and the contemporary, these artists' works seek to explore the obscure and dynamic beauty within the body-mind connection, revealing truths of society and self.

On the Border

Judith Bradshaw-Rouse & Cullen Granzen

Tuesday, June 18 – Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 | Gallery III

The artists' separate currents of creativity converge on the border between Mexico and the United States. Their work is a testament to how people with vastly different methods and origins can unite for a common cause.

For the Time Being

Various artists

Tuesday, June 11 – Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 | Playhouse Gallery

“For the Time Being” combines glass and neon works from the 2023/24 academic year's UW-Madison neon and glassblowing courses. It speaks to current works created by the active student body and acknowledges how creativity within a communal environment is constantly changing. glasslab.art.wisc.edu/glassmadison

Celebrating Madison's Sister Cities

Various artists

Monday, June 24 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 | Rotunda Gallery

Since 1986, the Madison community has supported lasting and meaningful relationships worldwide through its sister city programs. This exhibit celebrates that long-standing legacy. Join us for a look into the windows of our sister cities through these images. cityofmadison.com/sister-cities

Join in for Artist Receptions

Hear directly from the artists before you browse the galleries.

Galleries I, II, III and Playhouse Gallery Thursday, July 11, 2024, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rotunda Stage Artist Talks start at 6 p.m.

Rotunda Gallery Sunday, July 28, 2024, 2-4 p.m. Rotunda Gallery



International Festival

Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 30, 1-4 p.m.

All 10 sister cities featured in the “Celebrating Madison's Sister Cities” exhibit will participate in this event. With more than 20 free performances, visual arts activities and cooking demonstrations, International Festival will bring you the world's sights, sounds, smells and tastes.

