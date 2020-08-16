Sparta Dance Academy Owner Charged With Theft After Multiple Complaints From Customers

The complaint alleges that ten people have paid for services with the Sparta Dance Academy, which were never fulfilled.

Sparta Dance Academy owner Kristine Silvernail was charged with theft, after multiple customers alleged that services were unfulfilled, leaving them out hundreds of dollars, WEAU reports.

The complaint alleges that ten people have paid for services with the Sparta Dance Academy, which were never fulfilled. Services included classes, costumes, and recitals, and the costs totaled $6,810.

Three businesses also provided statements claiming that Silvernail partook in fraudulent activity, one of which involves the company owing close to $1,000.

Read more on WEAU.

Shows View More Madison Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You