Single Tickets for 2022 OVERTURE PRESENTS Shows are Now on Sale

Single tickets for more than 15 Overture Presents shows announced in late August go on sale today, Friday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. Get your tickets at overture.org or in-person at the ticket office.

Single tickets for the following shows are now available:

Thursday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

·Join the world's greatest movie riffing robots as they take you on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride through the 1985 film, Making Contact.

Friday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. | Saturday, Jan. 15, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m. | The Playhouse

·During a captivating evening in 1963, C.S. Lewis hosts a group of American writers at his home near Oxford; he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

·JACKASS star, stand-up comedian and New York Times best-selling author Steve-O brings The Bucket List Tour to Madison.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater

·Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Tuesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

·The Ailey Company uses the universal language of dance as a medium for honoring the past, celebrating the present and fearlessly reaching into the future.

Tuesday, March 8 - Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. each night (plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday) | Promenade Hall

·From Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour comes an audacious new theatrical experiment.

·Each night a different performer joins the playwright on stage, while the script waits unseen in a sealed box.

Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. | Capitol Theater

·Mermaid Theatre's lively compilation captures the magic of three Eric Carle favorites: The Mixed-Up Chameleon, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

·One Night of Queen is a tribute to the popular British rock band and its front man, the electric and charismatic Freddie Mercury.

·Riding high on the popularity of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, the performance features Gary Mullen and the Works recreating the band's iconic sounds.

Friday, April 1, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

·In a celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life... plus all your early Beatles favorites.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! STOMP

Friday, April 1, 8 p.m. | Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

·STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages.

·The return of the percussive hit brings some new surprises and two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

Saturday, April 2, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

·Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.

·Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions, and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

Thursday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

·It's everything you expect, but like nothing you'd imagine.

·Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility and aerial grace.

Friday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

·A highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté, performing their authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea.

Sunday, May 8, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater

·A mischievous duo starts to doodle... and ends up creating a whole imaginative world!

·This touching and playful non-verbal show uses live musicians who perform the accompanying score and sound effects, stunning interactive animation projections and live whiteboard drawings, and an abundance of theatrical imagination. a??

·Produced by BRUSH Theatre from Seoul, South Korea.

Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

·Calling themselves a theatrical experiment, The Flying Karamazov Brothers have turned juggling into an art form with a unique blend of music, comedy, dance and the ability to keep multiple objects of any kind in the air.

Save money by creating a "Make Your Own" series package* with three or more non-Broadway titles: buy three or more shows to get 10% off, buy five or more shows to get 15% off, buy seven or more shows to get 20% off.

* New purchases cannot be combined with previously purchased shows to receive discounts. Discounts do not apply to What the Constitution Means to Me, STOMP, An Evening with C.S. Lewis and One Night of Queen.

Many shows offer discounted group tickets for orders of 10 or more tickets in the same show/performance. Email groups@overture.org for more information.

NOTE: All people entering Overture Center must wear a face mask and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours along with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian). For more details, visit overture.org/health.

Building Hours: Monday-Tuesday, closed; Wednesday-Saturday, 11-6; Sunday, 12-6; and extended hours on event days.