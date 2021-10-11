STARS OF THE SIXTIES Coming To Madison For One Night Only Event

Stars of the Sixties, coming to Overture Hall for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m., will feature dozens of smash hit records sung by the original artists who made them. Performers include Herman's Hermits star Peter Noone (I'm into Something Good," "I'm Henry VIII," "Mrs. Brown You've Got a Lovely Daughter," "A Kind of Hush," "Listen People, "A Must to Avoid," "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat"), The Happenings' original lead singer Bobby Miranda ("See You in September,", "I Got Rhythm," "Go Away Little Girl"), The Vogues ("Turn Around, Look at Me," "5 o'Clock World," "You're the One," "My Special Angel") and The Classics IV ("Traces," "Spooky," "Stormy," "Every Day with You Girl"). Special guest appearance by Chris Ruggiero (as seen on PBS-TV.)

Tickets are available at overture.org.

A "Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp" production.

At this time, everyone who enters Overture Center must wear a mask and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of entering along with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian). For more details, visit overture.org/health.