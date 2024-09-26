SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to Madison in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A fun-filled, family-friendly adventure is coming to Madison this fall. “Shrek the Musical,” the Tony Award®-winning hit musical based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, will stop at Overture Center as part of the show’s cross-country national tour. Audiences can expect a Shrek that feels both familiar and refreshingly new, inviting everyone to “fall in love all ogre again.”

Performances run Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets ($25-100) are available at overture.org.

“Shrek the Musical is one that kids are going to love,” says Tim Sauers, Chief Artistic Experiences Officer at Overture Center. “I love that they’re doing this revival. It’s a new show all about recognizing differences.”

Featuring a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Olivier Award winner Jeanine Tesori, “Shrek the Musical” has delighted audiences across the country with its irresistible blend of humor, heart and all the charm of the original animated film. The show follows the adventures of Shrek, a loveable green ogre and his unlikely companions, Donkey and Princess Fiona, as they embark on a hilarious and heartfelt quest. Along the way, they discover that being different is what makes them special and that true beauty is found within.

David Lindsay-Abaire says “It's been such a gift to get to revisit the show after all these years and rethink some of the choices and reimagine the piece as a whole. This all-new production is leaner and more focused. It's joyful and funny and feels beautifully hand-crafted in a way that really brings out the things we first fell in love with – the heart and wonder and humor of the story.”

Jeanine Tesori adds, “We wanted to make a show that families could come to, to laugh and be moved. Something that would create a memory because everybody has felt like an ogre now and then.”

This latest production of “Shrek the Musical” features eye-popping sets, colorful costumes and spectacular musical numbers like “Big Bright Beautiful World,” “I’m a Believer” and the show-stopping “Freak Flag.” It's a larger-than-life story that will make you laugh, cheer and maybe even shed a tear. The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Kelly Prendergast (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey) and Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad).

Parents, children and grandparents alike will delight in this funny and heartwarming show. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Shrek or seeing the story unfold for the first time, this feel-good musical promises an unforgettable experience filled with dazzling visuals, beloved characters and a poignant message of acceptance.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More