Romantic Comedy Trilogy DESIRES to be Presented by Madison Shakespeare Company in May

Madison Shakespeare Company will kick off the outdoor classics in south-central Wisconsin on May 22, with the premiere of Desires, a collection of three short comedies about love, marriage, and secrets.

Desires is directed by Kendra C. Thompson, who made her MSC premiere with 2020's Scandals and will direct All's Well That Ends Well which makes its MSC premiere in July. Desires features two short plays by American playwright Susan Glaspell with husband/collaborator George Cram Cook, and an excerpt from a full-length George Bernard Shaw play.

Tickless Time: Ian and Eloise's sun dial gives them a natural relationship with time. Eddy and Alice prefer rock-steady mechanical clock time. The cook just wants to make dinner on time. Written by Glaspell and Cook.

Caesar and Cleopatra (Act II): All work and no play makes Caesar a dull emperor. She has love on her mind. He has an empire to run. Then a Roman fleet arrives. Temptation, or tactics? Written by Shaw.

Suppressed Desires: Henrietta thinks it's a great idea for everyone to get in touch with their deepest, darkest secrets. When her husband and her sister uncover their suppressed desires, she's not so sure. Written by Glaspell and Cook.

Desires performs Saturday May 22 and Sunday May 23 at 2 PM at Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills, and Sunday May 30 at 5 PM at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro in Paoli.

Additional Desires details are available at https://madisonshakespeare.org/desires/