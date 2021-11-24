Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE GIFT OF THE MAGI Opens This Week At American Players Theatre

The original musical by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt, featuring Kelsey Brennan, Marcus Truschinski and Brian Mani, was last staged at APT in 2012.

Nov. 24, 2021  

American Players Theatre will hold the first performance of The Gift of the Magi in the Touchstone Theatre on November 26, with opening night on November 28 at 6:00 pm.

The original musical by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt, featuring Kelsey Brennan, Marcus Truschinski and Brian Mani, was last staged at APT in 2012.

Performances will run in the 201-seat, indoor Touchstone Theatre through December 19, and a filmed performance will be available to view from approximately December 6 through December 19. Tickets for in-person and virtual performances are on sale now at americanplayers.org or by phone at 608-588-2361.

