Peninsula Players Theatre Requests Volunteers for Ushering Opportunities

Peninsula Players Theatre is thrilled to return to a five-show season with no seating restrictions in 2022 and seeks volunteer ushers for each of its performances. Starting June 1, those interested in helping with ushering duties may call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 to register for open dates.

"We deeply appreciate the dedication of our volunteers who have given their time to help us season after season," said Business Manager Audra Baakari Boyle. "We are excited to hear from those in the community who are willing to give us a few hours of their time to greet patrons, answer their questions, scan tickets, distribute playbills, enjoy the show and help us pick up the theater after the show."

Be a part of the exciting 87th season at the theater-in-a-garden, which opens June 14 with a three-week run of "The Rainmaker," a hope-filled play by N. Richard Nash. The season continues with the suspenseful "Write Me a Murder" by Frederick Knott, a new laugh-filled comedy "Ripcord" by David Lindsay-Abaire, followed by the big-hearted "I and You" by award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson. Closing the season is the mile-a-minute musical whodunit, "Murder for Two," with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair and book and music by Joe Kinosian.

"We are grateful to our volunteers," Boyle said. "We are looking forward to once again working alongside them to provide the quintessential Peninsula Players Experience, which is laced with the warm Door County hospitality patrons have come to appreciate."

The Box Office is closed on Mondays. Please wait until June 1 to call for ushering requests. In fairness to all, advance email or voicemail requests will not be accepted. Please visit www.peninsulaplayers.com for more information on the 2022 season line-up.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 87 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country.