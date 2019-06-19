Overture's Playhouse Gallery Presents IMMIGRANT JOURNEYS FROM SOUTH OF THE BORDER: MI TRAVES A HASTA WISCONSIN

Overture Center for the Arts announced today the upcoming Playhouse Gallery exhibition by the Wisconsin Humanities Council and Centro Hispano, Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border Mi traves a hasta Wisconsin! will run from Wednesday, July 10-Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 with reception on Sunday, July 14 from 3-5 p.m. Admission to the gallery and reception are free and open to the public.

We are excited and proud to part of this extraordinary experience. Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border: Mi traves a hasta Wisconsin! is a perfect example of art as more than a creative esthetic, commented Dr. Ed Holmes, Overture's senior VP, equity and innovation. It tells a story and bonds us in ways words can't reach us. The images will deepen our awareness and understanding in a way that brings about a new appreciation for our humanity. This authentic, real-life exhibit will inform us about immigrants from south of the border.

Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border: Llegu a Wisconsin! | Wednesday, July 10-Sunday, Aug. 18

As our nation debates when and why people from other countries should be allowed to come to the United States, this exhibition invites you to meet eight immigrants whose journeys began in Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Honduras who are living in Wisconsin today. Their stories told in their own words, together with their photographic portraits, offer a different entry point into the national conversation about immigration. This exhibition reminds us of our shared humanity, no matter where our journey began.

Reception | Sunday, July 14, 3-5 p.m.

Join us for a conversation with Bill Berry and Gary Porter about the power of storytelling as a means to better understand the experience of immigrants in our state.

Gary Porter is a long-time newspaper photojournalist previously with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He received a Pulitzer Prize in 2011 and is a six-time winner of Wisconsin News Photographer of the Year.

Bill Berry is an award-winning journalist and author who lives in Stevens Point.

The Wisconsin Humanities Council partnered with Pulitzer-winning photographer Gary Porter, award-winning journalist Bill Berry and Centro Hispano of Dane County to produce the traveling exhibit and its associated website, www.WisconsinImmigrantJourneys.org.

While at the national level, immigration of people from Mexico, Central and South America is being hotly debated, here in Wisconsin many of us have had little opportunity to meet immigrants from these nations, and to add that kind of personal knowledge to our understanding of the policy discussion, said Dena Wortzel, executive director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council (WHC). The humanities help us deepen our understanding of individual lives and how each of us fits into the larger whole. That's our goal with this exhibit, which shares stories of people whose lives may not be well understood or visible to many of their Wisconsin neighbors.

To create the exhibit, the WHC worked with Centro Hispano who helped identify Latino immigrants willing to participate in the project. We collaboratively invited respected journalist, Bill Berry and photojournalist, Gary Porter, to join the team, said Karen Men ndez Coller, Centro Hispano executive director. Together with eight immigrants, we created this powerful exhibition, called: Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border Mi traves a hasta Wisconsin! We couldn't be more excited to share this wonderful and important work with residents of Dane county and beyond.

Eight individuals (who emigrated from Mexico, Uruguay, Honduras and Colombia) are featured in the exhibition. The exhibition will tour Dane Country June 19 through October 2019. It will then travel elsewhere in the state.

When the Wisconsin Humanities Council completes its tour of the exhibit, it will be available for use by other Wisconsin nonprofits who are interested in using it for educational purposes. Contact Carmelo D vila at 608.262.0706.





