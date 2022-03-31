Overture's Free Winter/Spring KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Series Runs Through April

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, wraps up its winter/spring season with five in-person shows in April.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

Safety changes due to the pandemic include self-distanced "blankie seating" and offering two performances instead of three to allow more time to clean the space between shows. The series will continue to offer livestreams of performances once a month for those unable to attend in person.

All in attendance will need to follow Overture's COVID-19 health and safety policies, which include (for ages 5 and over) showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian). Face masks are required at Kids in the Rotunda performances for everyone ages 2 and over. For full details, visit overture.org/health.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

APRIL PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, April 2, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Drum Power

Drum Power is a youth leadership program that provides young people with an opportunity to learn West African Traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming techniques and their cultural/historical significance. The program aims to build self-esteem and self-confidence through discovering the rewards of discipline, community and leadership, its pillars. Discipline (defined as "using my energy for good things"), community ("supporting my own learning and the learning of others") and leadership ("doing the right thing even when I have do it by myself and especially when no one is watching") are life skills and the explicit focus of the social and emotional skills that underlie all of the music skill development work, problem solving and practice as individual musicians and members of an ensemble/community. Drum Power's Kids in the Rotunda performance will feature drum and dance from the ancient kingdom of Mali as well as Senegal, Guinea and Brazil, performed by youth performers ages 11-17, directed by Dr. Yorel Lashley and Tom Ross. Get ready to move, groove and learn with Drum Power.

Saturday, April 9, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Blue Willow Chinese Dance - LIVESTREAM OPTION AVAILABLE

With 4,000 years of recorded history, China has developed a rich and varied tradition of artistic and folk dance. Joy Chen moved to the United States a decade ago after years of studying traditional Chinese dance. She has choreographed a number of these works to make them more accessible to Western audiences and blended them with a multimedia presentation that relates the dances back to the cultures that created them. She presents a lively, artistic program of Chinese dance and history, using traditional dress and music, and photos and images from her travels in China.

Her dance repertoire includes traditional Chinese court dances, including striking fan and rainbow ribbon dances, and sword and staff warrior dances. Small groups can participate with Joy in learning a "harvest" ribbon folk dance. The multimedia presentation during costume changes explores Chinese history, family life and holidays.

Saturday, April 16, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Ken Lonnquist

Ken Lonnquist celebrates Earth Day at Kids in the Rotunda. Join Lonnquist at Overture Center and see why his "Earthy Songs" concerts have inspired Wisconsin audiences for 40 years! Sing along with fun, imaginative and meaningful songs about our natural world. Ken's positive outlook and witty lyrical content keep audiences laughing and learning at the same time, connecting the idea of a "good time" with being good to each other and the planet.

Saturday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Wayne the Wizard

Wayne started performing his shows around age 10 and is still going strong! Wayne will "wow" you and your family with amazing magic, comedy, ventriloquism and plenty of fun! So pack up your magic wand, unmarked card deck and black top hat and head to the Rotunda stage because this show promises to get the whole audience involved in making the magic happen. Check out Wayne the Wizard's website at www.waynethewizard.com.

Saturday, April 30, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - The Lullaby Project

Join local musicians and teaching artists for a very special day of sharing songs created for the little ones in your life. Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring lullabies written with a local parent as part of Overture's Lullaby Project.

The Lullaby Project pairs pregnant women and new mothers and fathers with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies, supporting maternal health, aiding child development and strengthening the bond between parent and child. Around the world, the project reaches parents in healthcare settings, homeless shelters, high schools, foster care and correctional facilities. Overture Center is thrilled to offer the Lullaby Project, a national program of Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute, in partnership with Harambee Village and Madison Metropolitan School District's Capital High Parenting Program.

Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, MGE Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian's Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

Please view our health and safety policies at overture.org/health. Building Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11-6; Sunday, 12-6; and extended hours on event days.