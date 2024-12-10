Overture Galleries Open Winter Exhibitions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Explore resilience and rebuilding through art this season at Overture Center galleries. From reimagining memories and natural forms to celebrating community and creative collaboration, these exhibitions showcase how artists respond to challenges and changes. The Playhouse Gallery exhibition highlights our 20th Anniversary. “Impact!” reflects the enduring spirit of creativity that has defined Overture Galleries for two decades.

A reception featuring the artists from all the galleries takes place on Friday, Jan. 17 at 5:30-8:30 p.m. with 6 p.m. Artists’ Talks on Rotunda Stage.

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public during regular business hours and before and after performances. Most artwork in our exhibitions is for sale.

GALLERY I: Bringing Back Memories

Denise Presnell & Fernando Rico

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 – Sunday, March 2, 2025

This duo explores memory in two distinct ways. Fernando Rico paints the landscapes of his country, or memories of them, as an attempt to bring memory with him and make it an ally to combat loneliness among other demons. Denise Presnell employs the marks, forms and textures of the previously painted layers to develop new directions.

GALLERY II: Breaking Into Beautiful

Lael Sheber & Elizabeth Tuttle

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 – Sunday, March 2, 2025

Twists and turns transform our lives in unexpected ways. Elizabeth Tuttle explores the shattered forms of storm-tossed trees, fallen on the forest floor. Lael Scheber collaborates with the natural world to reorganize the broken pieces of ourselves into something unimagined, magnificent and whole.

GALLERY III: Views and Hues

Henry Matthiessen III & Dawn Wians

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 – Sunday, March 2, 2025

Henry Matthiessen III and Dawn Wians set out to explore human scale in their work. One discovers a grounded connection to the earth through painting abstracted woodlands, and the other amplifies humanity’s insignificance in the universe through a camera lens. Explore contrasting perspectives in this collaborative exhibition.

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY: Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center

Various Artists

Runs through Sunday, March 9, 2025

“Impact!” honors our anniversary by highlighting the dynamic intersection of visual arts, music and performance, reflecting the enduring spirit of creativity that has defined Overture Galleries for two decades.

ROTUNDA GALLERY: The Fabric of Community

Traci Nickolaus & Alicia Rheal

Runs through Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025

Textile, paint and collage portraits celebrate life at all stages in “Fabric of Community.” The work of Traci Nickolaus and Alicia Rheal explores a range of experiences and exposes the strength and fragility of individuals through meditation on the present and reflections of the past.

Open Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday, noon – 6 p.m. | Galleries are open whenever the building is open, including during events or performances.

