 Overture Center Reveals Lineup For Kids in the Rotunda Summer Session

Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program will hit the road this summer, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises five unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at various times and locations around Madison. Make sure to follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page to stay informed.

SUMMER 2024 KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Friday, Jun. 21 – Tom Pease and Stuart Stotts, 1 p.m.

Tom Pease and Stuart Stotts are Wisconsin singers, songwriters, storytellers and family performers who delight in participation, humor, movement and filling the Rotunda with the sounds of families singing together. For over 30 years, they have performed in schools, festivals, libraries and anywhere people gather to share songs. They have released several beloved recordings, including "Celebrate," "Everybody Started Out Small" and, their newest, "Pass It on Down, Volume 1." Although Stuart and Tom mostly work as solo artists, they are always happy to get the chance to share a stage and get things moving with their audience.

*This performance is part of Make Music Madison at Overture’s Rotunda Stage.

Friday, July 26 – Fox and Branch, 11 a.m.

This dynamic duo, armed with guitar, fiddle, banjo, and washboard, crafts a captivating blend of traditional melodies and original tunes. They invite children and families to become part of the magic through interactive sing-alongs and spontaneous dance sessions. With infectious energy and boundless enthusiasm, Fox & Branch ensure that every moment is filled with joy and unforgettable experiences for all who join their musical escapades.

*Please note: this is an off-site performance at Baraboo Children's Museum!

Tuesday, July 30 – Duke Otherwise, 11 a.m.

Duke Otherwise is a playful wordsmith, a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and a captivating tap dancer. Using his distinct baritone, he sings hilarious and imaginative songs that delight all ages. From Madison, Wis., Duke performs around 150 family shows per year, each filled with audience participation, dancing, a vast array of musical styles and outrageous fun!

*Please note: this is an off-site performance at Black Earth Children’s Museum!

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Madison Mystery Tour, 11 a.m.

Driven by love for the Beatles' iconic music, this dedicated ensemble is committed to meticulously studying and flawlessly performing every song from the Fab Four's core catalogue. Originating as “Get Back Wisconsin” in 2012, the group has garnered acclaim for their sold-out performances at prominent venues and festivals across Madison and around the state. Join them on a musical journey and introduce your kids to the timeless melodies of the Beatles in a captivating live performance experience.

*Please note: this is an off-site performance at Verona Senior Center!

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Son del Atlantico, 2 p.m.

Embark on a rhythmic voyage with Son del Atlantico, an Afro-Colombian band renowned for their dynamic fusion of traditional Colombian rhythms—including cumbia, chandé, cumbion, vallenato and porro—with elements of funk, rock and reggae. With infectious beats and vibrant melodies, this performance celebrates cultural diversity and musical innovation, captivating audiences with every electrifying note.

*Please note: this is an off-site performance at Memorial Union Terrace!

Funding provided by Madison Gas & Electric, American Girl's Fund for Children, the Evjue Foundation – the charitable arm of the Capital Times, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Au Pair in America with additional funding from Ian’s Pizza, Exact Sciences Corporation, Nelnet and contributions from Overture Center for the Arts.

