Overture Center Foundation Announces Board Changes

Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2021/22 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. Two members have rotated off the board and three members have been added.

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 25 members with nine executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet monthly in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance/Audit Committee and Development Committee. Click here to view a full list of Overture Center Foundation's Board of Directors.

New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:

· Joanna Burish, Managing Partner, Custer Financial

· Mark Clear, Consultant, Clear Solutions, LLC

· Rev. Tony Patterson, retired from Bread of Life Church, Wausau, Wis.

Returning members include:

Julia Arata-Fratta, Senior Accountant, Wegner CPAs

Juliet Aylward, M.D., UW-Madison Department of Dermatology

Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional

· Katie Dowling-Marcus, Visual Artist

Lynette Fons,* Attorney, JD CCEP

· Phil Greenwood, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison

Ana Hooker,* Senior Vice President, Exact Sciences

Sabrina Madison, Founder & Director, The Progress Center for Black Women

Julie Marriott* (Vice Chair), Philanthropist

· Sarah Marty, UW-Madison Arts Institute, Faculty Associate at WI School of Business

Jim Matras, Retired Business Owner

Oscar Mireles,* Mayoral appointee, Director, Omega School

· Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge

Frank D. Peregrine, Founder, Cambridge Winery

Greg Pfluger* (Treasurer), CIO, American Family Insurance

Pablo Sanchez* (Past Chair), Vice President, Park Bank

· Jim St. Vincent, Retired VP of Human Resources at American Family Insurance

John Surdyk* (Chair), Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison

· Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Business Owner

· Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

· Mike Verveer,* Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council

James Yehle*(Secretary), President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.

*Indicates executive committee member

Departing members include:

Betty Harris Custer

Bryan Chan

"Thank you to Betty and Bryan for the considerable expertise and energy they've brought to Overture's work in our community, especially during the past few years," said John Surdyk, chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. "They've been unwavering supporters of Overture's efforts to elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts."