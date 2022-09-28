Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overture Center Foundation Announces Board Changes

Two members have rotated off the board and three members have been added. 

Sep. 28, 2022  

Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2021/22 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. Two members have rotated off the board and three members have been added.

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 25 members with nine executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet monthly in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance/Audit Committee and Development Committee. Click here to view a full list of Overture Center Foundation's Board of Directors.

New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:

· Joanna Burish, Managing Partner, Custer Financial

· Mark Clear, Consultant, Clear Solutions, LLC

· Rev. Tony Patterson, retired from Bread of Life Church, Wausau, Wis.

Returning members include:

  • Julia Arata-Fratta, Senior Accountant, Wegner CPAs
  • Juliet Aylward, M.D., UW-Madison Department of Dermatology
  • Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional

· Katie Dowling-Marcus, Visual Artist

  • Lynette Fons,* Attorney, JD CCEP

· Phil Greenwood, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison

  • Ana Hooker,* Senior Vice President, Exact Sciences
  • Sabrina Madison, Founder & Director, The Progress Center for Black Women
  • Julie Marriott* (Vice Chair), Philanthropist

· Sarah Marty, UW-Madison Arts Institute, Faculty Associate at WI School of Business

  • Jim Matras, Retired Business Owner
  • Oscar Mireles,* Mayoral appointee, Director, Omega School

· Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge

  • Frank D. Peregrine, Founder, Cambridge Winery
  • Greg Pfluger* (Treasurer), CIO, American Family Insurance
  • Pablo Sanchez* (Past Chair), Vice President, Park Bank

· Jim St. Vincent, Retired VP of Human Resources at American Family Insurance

  • John Surdyk* (Chair), Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison

· Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Business Owner

· Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

· Mike Verveer,* Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council

  • James Yehle*(Secretary), President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.

*Indicates executive committee member

Departing members include:

"Thank you to Betty and Bryan for the considerable expertise and energy they've brought to Overture's work in our community, especially during the past few years," said John Surdyk, chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. "They've been unwavering supporters of Overture's efforts to elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts."

