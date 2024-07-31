Overture Center Announces Retirement Of Chief Equity And Innovation Officer Ed Holmes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center for the Arts has announced the retirement of Ed Holmes, Chief Equity and Innovation Officer, after eight impactful years of service. Holmes’ leadership has been instrumental in establishing and guiding the center's Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) commitment. His retirement will be effective Friday, August 16, 2024.

Holmes, a native of Washington, D.C., moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin, where he earned multiple degrees, including a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis. Over his 40-year career, he has focused on creating inclusive educational programs and promoting African American culture. His work with the Ebony Expressions Cultural Awareness Project has received significant recognition.

Reflecting on his time at Overture Center, Holmes said, “It has been an incredible journey working with such a dedicated team to foster a more inclusive and equitable environment. I am proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to seeing the continued progress in the years to come.”

“Ed's contributions to Overture Center have been invaluable,” said Chris Vogel, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, on behalf of Overture’s Executive Leadership Team. “His vision and leadership have laid a strong foundation for our DEI efforts, and we are committed to building on that legacy as we move forward. We wish Ed all the best in his much-deserved retirement.”

During his tenure, Holmes oversaw the Community Advisory Council and Employee Inclusion Council, implemented equitable and inclusive practices, cultivated strong community partnerships and restructured organizational policies to remove barriers. His numerous awards include the Milken Educator of the Year and Wisconsin’s first-ever Martin Luther King Heritage Award.

As Holmes transitions into retirement, Overture’s Executive Leadership Team will oversee the Equity and Innovation function, support the future of this critical work and continue to integrate the JEDI commitment across the organization. The Director of Equity and Innovation, Ida Balderrama-Trudell, will report directly to the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Jenie Dahlmann.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in more than 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts.

