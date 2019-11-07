Very few bands have ever reached the musical heights of JAY AND THE AMERICANS.

From 1962 to 1971, this group charted an unprecedented 12 top 10 records. With three original band members, Sandy Yaguda (aka Deane) founding member, Howie Kirschenbaum (aka Kane) original member, and Marty Kupersmith (aka Sand-ers), original member, plus the addition of "Jay" Reincke, the third Jay and probably the best yet. See how they have recreated the authentic sound of all of their greatest hits!

The Madison Theatre at Molloy College Presents...Jay And The Americans. Price: $45 - $55. Date and Time: November 23, 2019, 8:00 P.M. Location: Madison Theatre at Molloy College. Information: Theatre Box Office 516.323.4444 or www.madisontheatreny.org





