Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; THE 39 STEPS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Isabel Celata - WILDBIRD - UW Memorial Union 31%

Carl Hulden - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 23%

Brian Elliott - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 18%

Nancy Rodriguez - MALA - American Players Theater 16%

Terry and Nick Davies - PIANO MEN: GENERATIONS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 12%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristyn Pope - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 28%

Lyn Pilch - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 24%

Francisco C. Torres - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 20%

Michael Stanek - PETER PAN - Children's Theater of Madison 15%

Sara Bartlett - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 13%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 31%

Issaka Aguirre - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 29%

Rafael Castanera - FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theatre of Madison 21%

Julia Siegal - TWELFTH NIGHT - Madison Shakespeare Company 19%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Francisco C. Torres - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 38%

Ed Flesch - THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 24%

Roseann Sheridan - PETER PAN - Children's Theater of Madison 18%

Thomas J. Kasdorf - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 14%

Thomas J. Kasdorf - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Middleton Players Theater 3%

Mari Bass - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Francisco C. Torres - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 42%

Colin Loeffler - TWELFTH NIGHT - Madison Shakespeare Company 30%

Laura Rook - ONCE UPON A BRIDGE - American Players Theater 18%

Jake Penner - ANTON'S SHORTS - American Players Theater 9%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 25%

THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 19%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 15%

AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 12%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 12%

FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theatre of Madison 11%

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2023 - Madison Shakespeare Company 4%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Middleton Players Theater 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Conor Koenig - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 25%

Jason Fassl - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 24%

Megan Reilly - FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theatre of Madison 21%

Conor Koenig - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 19%

Matthew Albrecht - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 12%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Colin Loeffler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 33%

Mary Ehlinger - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 26%

Kierstyn Torres - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 19%

Thomas J. Kasdorf - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Middleton Players Theater 13%

Thomas J. Kasdorf - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 7%

Thomas J. Kasdorf - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 2%



Best Musical

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 35%

AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 17%

PETER PAN - Children's Theater of Madison 15%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 15%

MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 9%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 6%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Middleton Players Theater 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Paris Rennhack - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 21%

Courtney Brady as Mary Poppins - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 11%

Zak Wolff - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 11%

Caroline Hansen - PETER PAN - Children's Theater of Madison 10%

Jackson Nesbit - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 7%

Jason Plourde - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 7%

Marcus Truschinski - PETER PAN - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Laura Cable - MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 5%

Isabel Celata - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 5%

Jenna Martinez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CD Players Theater 4%

Rhonda Rae Busch - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 4%

Nikolay Vechinski - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CD Players Theater 3%

Mark Campbell - MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 2%

Cody Gerszewski - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 1%

Michael Haws - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 1%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Overture Center 0%

Natalie Davies - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 0%

Derek Sobek - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CD Players Theater 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Anna Gion - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 27%

Ethan Richard - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 18%

Madeleine O'Keefe - TWELFTH NIGHT - Madison Shakespeare Company 17%

Travis Bedard - TWELFTH NIGHT - Madison Shakespeare Company 14%

Joshua Castille - ROMEO & JULIET - American Players Theater 14%

Elizabeth Reese - ONCE UPON A BRIDGE - American Players Theater 7%

Alexandra Salter - FEEDING BEATRICE - Forward Theatre 3%



Best Play

THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 37%

FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theatre of Madison 19%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Madison Shakespeare Company 19%

ROMEO & JULIET - American Players Theater 11%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Players Theater 8%

ONCE UPON A BRIDGE - American Players Theater 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick A Rasmussen - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 28%

Brooke Vechinski - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 26%

Tara Houston - FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theatre of Madison 18%

Eric Jon Larson - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 10%

Thomas J. Kasdorf - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 9%

Alissa Berman - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 7%

Mari Bass - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kierstyn Torres - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 35%

Brian Hrpcek - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 31%

Ethan White - FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theatre of Madison 20%

Taylor Marshall - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 13%

Taylor Marshall - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Frank - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 14%

Brian Cowing - PETER PAN - Children's Theater of Madison 13%

Noah Ehresman - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 12%

Alan Ball as Grandpa Gustafson - GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 11%

Matthew Albrecht - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 9%

Jordynn Enniss - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 6%

Corey Cattanach - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 6%

Daryl Winslow - THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 6%

Gigi Blaser - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CD Players Theater 6%

Steve Wright - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 6%

Kurt Perry - MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 4%

Noah Strube - AVENUE Q - Middleton Players Theater 2%

Kate Jajewski - SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 1%

Dan Jajewski - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 1%

Dakota Sobek - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CD Players Theater 1%

Joss Vechinski - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CD Players Theater 1%

Patricia Hetland - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Middleton Players Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kai Prins - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 27%

Trevin Gay - FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theater of Madison 25%

Ryan Zaugg - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild 17%

Jackson Rosenberry - TWELFTH NIGHT - Madison Shakespeare Company 16%

Laura Kochanowski - TWELFTH NIGHT - Madison Shakespeare Company 15%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 47%

PETER PAN - Children's Theater of Madison 35%

FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR - Children's Theatre of Madison 18%