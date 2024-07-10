Forward Theater Company Launches $2 Million Future Forward Endowment Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Forward Theater Company has announced the public phase of its "Future Forward Endowment Campaign”, aimed at securing the long-term stability and growth of professional theater in Madison.

Forward Theater Company was founded in the heart of the 2009 recession to create a home base for Wisconsin theater professionals and audiences that expands the cultural and economic life of the greater Madison area. Forward Theater has been a resident company at Overture Center since 2009, and in just 15 seasons has become a statewide leader in supporting Wisconsin artists and championing new works. In addition to presenting contemporary plays fresh from Broadway and beyond, Forward produces the Wisconsin Wrights New Play Festival, a biennial Monologue Festival, and is a proud founding member of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival featuring world premiere plays and musicals.

When Overture Center was built, Pleasant Rowland and the Madison Community Foundation recognized the need for its Resident Companies to have dependable endowment revenue to help with the significant operational costs of producing work in the new building. With strong support from across the community, they created Great Performance Fund endowments for those original Resident Companies, which have served as substantial and growing sources of ongoing revenue.

Forward Theater was not among that original group. Forward became Overture Center's professional Resident Theater Company in 2012. The Future Forward Endowment campaign will allow Forward to build resources on par with peer organizations.

A Momentous Opportunity: Future Forward Endowment Fund

The ambitious Future Forward Endowment Campaign has already raised nearly $1.3 million, with a final goal of $2 million. Every donation made in 2024 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a generous challenge grant from Pleasant Rowland, through the Madison Community Foundation, up to $2 million. Combined, this will result in a total of $4 million for the theater's endowment fund. This incredible opportunity allows donors to double the impact of their contributions, ensuring that Forward Theater continues to thrive and enrich the cultural and economic life of the greater Madison area.

"We are honored by the community's support over the past 15 years and are excited about the opportunity to secure the future of Forward Theater with this endowment," said Steve Suleski, Chair of the Future Forward Endowment Campaign. "This matching gift challenge presents a momentous opportunity for our supporters to make a lasting impact and double the size of their gift."

