LEGACY - A PINK FLOYD SHOW to Visit The Weidner in March

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AEG Presents and ICON LIVE announced that Roger Waters Presents LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show, an all-new live production created under the direction of Roger Waters with a band led by his son Harry Waters, will make a stop at Green Bay's The Weidner on March 2, 2027 at 7:30 PM. Harry Waters is a longtime touring musician, pianist, and composer.

Celebrating the defining music and visual world of Pink Floyd's golden era from 1971-1979, LEGACY brings together a world-class 10-piece band performing selections from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall. The new stage presentation shaped by Roger's team features a pictorial retrospective of stunning imagery inspired by the original Pink Floyd work, with visuals that the father created during his tenure as the creative force in Pink Floyd. While Harry the son serves as musical director and leads the band on B3 organ, piano, and vocals, all this is presented on hi-def LED video screens.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 2 at 10 AM exclusively at WeidnerCenter.com, in-person at The Weidner Ticket Office of by calling 920.465.2800. The Weidner Ticket Office is the only official ticket provider for The Weidner.

The Weidner Ticket Office is located at The Weidner, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI. 54311. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM – 2 PM.

'These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I'm excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again,' says Roger Waters. 'Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can't wait for fans around the world to see the special show we've created together.'

For Harry, LEGACY represents a new chapter in a musical relationship with his father that spans decades. Growing up around Pink Floyd, Harry says the music was part of a much broader musical education.

'I fell in love with the music immediately,' says Harry. 'It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias because it was Dad's music. I still love it deeply to this day. Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honor, and I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world.'

Harry's connection to the music began long before he became a professional musician. As a child, his voice appeared on Pink Floyd's The Wall on 'Goodbye Blue Sky,' and he recalls witnessing the original The Wall production while still very young. He later spent more than 15 years performing alongside his father on major tours, including The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, as well as the 2016 Desert Trip concerts.

Musically, the production aims to recreate the original recordings as closely as possible. 'We are going to authentically recreate the albums as close to note-for-note as we possibly can,' Harry said. Beyond recreating the sound, Harry says LEGACY is intended to reconnect audiences with the ideas at the heart of the music.

The show spanning more than two hours reaches deep into Pink Floyd's catalog. Harry and drummer Graham Broad shaped the set list together, paying tribute to the best loved music from the golden era of Pink Floyd, and building what Harry describes as an intentional arc across the evening. For Harry, some selections carry particular meaning. He calls Animals his favorite Pink Floyd album and 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' his favorite song to play.

The band, which features professional musicians who have spent decades performing the music of Pink Floyd, includes:

Band

Harry Waters - B3 Organ, Piano & Vocals

Graham Broad - Drums

Clifton David Broadbridge - Lead Vocals

Edo Scordo - Guitar & Vocals

Antonello Pudva - Guitar

Eva Avila - Backing Vocals

Genevieve Little - Backing Vocals

Dahniel Knight - Bass Guitar & Backing Vocals

Ryan Saranich - Saxophone, Percussion, Extra Guitar & Keyboards

Matt Riddle - Keyboards

The search for someone to recreate Roger's share of the Pink Floyd lead vocals drew extraordinary global interest. Roger and Harry launched a unique worldwide online talent search to find that voice. Harry says he personally listened to more than 3,000 audition submissions before the role was selected. Ultimately, Clifton David Broadbridge emerged as the successful candidate. Originally from Canada and now based in Nashville, Broadbridge is an accomplished vocalist who secured his place in the band following an in-person audition with Harry Waters during a day off from Harry's tour with Primus.

Roger Waters is an English musician, singer, songwriter and composer. Waters co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 and after his fellow founder Syd Barrett succumbed to mental illness in 1967, he became Pink Floyd's principal lyricist, songwriter, co-lead vocalist and conceptual leader up until his departure in 1985. He played a central role in creating some of the band's most celebrated albums, including The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall. Since then, Waters has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing albums including The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking (1984), Radio K.A.O.S. (1987), Amused to Death (1992), Is This the Life We Really Want? (2017) and Dark Side of the Moon Redux (2023).

Roger Waters is renowned for his live shows, combining powerful music with enormous stage productions, immersive visuals, striking lighting, video projections, and theatrical effects. His touring productions include The Wall, In the Flesh, The Dark Side of the Moon Live, Us + Them, and This Is Not a Drill.

The band has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, according to its official biography, while The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall have both been inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. More than six decades after the band formed, its music continues to reach a massive global audience, with approximately 28.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify as of August 2026.

The production is expected to play more than 100 performances across North America and Europe in 2027. Tickets for the North American tour go on sale to the general public October 2 and European dates are on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit www.RogerWatersLegacy.com.

About The Weidner

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series — Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com.

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