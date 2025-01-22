Kids In The Rotunda Reveals February Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Get ready for dancing, toe-tapping rhythms, upbeat hip-hop and musical theater action this month with Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage. February shows kick off with Kanopy Dance on Feb. 1.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to dynamic percussion groups and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 15. A livestream option will be available Feb. 22. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Saturday, Feb. 1 – Kanopy Dance

Kanopy’s interactive program introduces modern dance through José Limón’s story as a Mexican American immigrant. Highlighting cultural heritage and identity in choreography, the program features a movement class based on Limón’s expressive technique. Presented by Edward Salas, a professional dancer with Kanopy Dance Company since 2022 and a talented teacher whose family emigrated from Mexico, this program promises an engaging and enriching experience.

Saturday, Feb. 8 – Drum Power

The Drum Power advanced performing group features local youth ages 12-16, showcasing drumming and dance from Guinea, Senegal and Mali in West Africa and Salvador Bahia and Rio, Brazil. They have performed throughout the Midwest, bringing vibrant rhythms and movements to audiences everywhere.

+Art After Overture

Saturday, Feb. 15 – L.E.X

L.E.X delivers original kid-friendly hip-hop music with positive themes like regulating emotions, being kind, chasing dreams and navigating childhood experiences. This interactive performance engages and inspires young audiences with upbeat, meaningful songs.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Saturday, Feb. 22 – The Jerry Ensemble (+LIVESTREAMED)

The Jerry Ensemble of Southern Wisconsin, a premier performance group representing the Jerry Awards, will perform Disney's "Finding Nemo KIDS!" Join us and witness the future stars of musical theater in action! In "Finding Nemo," Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters, such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Funding provided by Madison Gas & Electric, American Girl's Fund for Children and UnityPoint Health-Meriter with additional funding from Ian’s Pizza and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

Comments