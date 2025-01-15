Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Comes to Overture

Experience the world's premier big band, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Marsalis, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, is a trumpeter, composer and advocate of American culture. The group performs a vast repertoire of music, from historic and rare compositions, including works by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams and Charles Mingus, to new music from the group’s unrivalled collection of world-renowned composers and arrangers.

This is your invitation to enjoy an unforgettable evening with the best jazz performers in the country. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Overture Hall.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, comprised of 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today, will perform a repertoire honoring and showcasing the important bebop, cool school and hard bop stylings. Paying tribute to the legends of bebop, the JLCO will perform new, energetic big band arrangements. The orchestra will also explore the cool jazz movement, known for its mellow lyricism and striking, often surprising arrangements, and hard bop, distinguished by its bluesy melodicism and virtuosic vocabulary.