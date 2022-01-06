Comedian Steve-O Brings the Bucket List Tour to Overture This Month

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian and New York Times best-selling author Steve-O is bringing The Bucket List Tour to Madison on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in Overture Center's Capitol Theater. Every idea on Steve-O's bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart. Tickets are available at overture.org.

FOR ADULT AUDIENCES ONLY - this show contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use. Age limit of 21+ applies.

About Steve-O: Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous. After failing miserably at the University of Miami, Steve-O was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman.

His relentless attention-whoring ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of JACKASS in 2000.

Since then, Steve-O has had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, "Professional Idiot," and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy. He's thrilled to be releasing his new, profoundly multimedia and wildly explicit comedy special, direct to his fans at steveo.com. It's called "Gnarly," for good reason.

Across his social media platforms, Steve-O has amassed well over 24 million followers and counting, providing an intimate window into his continued antics and colorful life with his fiancée, Lux. He's also got a weekly podcast called Steve-O's Wild Ride! with amazing guests which have included Demi Lovato, Shaquille O'Neal, Ronda Rousey, David Dobrik, Tony Hawk and more.

Steve-O has never stopped being wild and crazy, but he's definitely evolved. He's been clean and sober for over 12 years now, and he has developed a genuine love for animals (including the four dogs, two cats and three goats he and Lux have rescued). Steve-O and Lux have plans to start their own animal sanctuary.

NOTE: At this time, everyone who enters Overture Center must wear a mask and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of entering along with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian). For more details, visit overture.org/health.

