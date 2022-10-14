Celebrated Pianist George Winston Returns to Madison This Month

An Evening with George Winston is a chance to step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wonder. Winston has inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. He will share his music mastery at Overture Center's Capitol Theater on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets ($25-$55) are available at overture.org.

Winston released his 16th solo piano album, NIGHT, on RCA Records on May 6, 2022. By virtue of his brilliance as one of the foremost instrumental composers of our time, NIGHT is a vivid look into Winston's nocturnal world where life begins as the sun sets on each day. NIGHT features four original Winston compositions, as well as stunning renditions of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and Allen Toussaint's "Freedom For The Stallion," plus additional standout interpretations. Two decades in the making, NIGHT turns darkness into a prism of beauty as Winston captures his quintessential performances for a full-length studio album well worth the wait.

NIGHT is where things truly come alive for Winston. Whether on a performance stage, in a midnight recording session, practicing late at night, driving solo through urban city spaces, or witnessing nature grow under the moonlight, Winston celebrates his renowned 50-year career with an interstellar new recording for spring 2022.

"NIGHT is a collection of songs that I've recorded at five different studios," says Winston. "There is a natural wonder that only occurs in the evening and NIGHT basically scales the clock from midnight to 7 a.m. With every dark hour that passes, daytime will soon occur. The sun shines down on the earth all day, it warms the oceans and the forests, and awakens the majority of earth's inhabitants, and at sundown the nocturnal animals wake up for nighttime activities, and there are feelings of solitude and uncertainty. This all translates well for inspiration for compositions and interpretations of other composers' pieces."

George Winston's classic albums, Autumn and December, are perennial favorites, along with Winter into Spring, Summer, Forest, Plains, Spring Carousel - A Cancer Research Benefit, his previous album, 2019's Restless Wind as well as two volumes of the compositions of Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and four other solo piano albums.

For a comprehensive list of George Winston's forthcoming tour dates and discography, please visit: georgewinston.com

