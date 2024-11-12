CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: CHASING THE UNBELIEVABLE TOUR Comes To The Weidner In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive all new show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at The Weidner on April 1, 2025.

Tickets for Champions Of Magic: Chasing The Unbelievable go on-sale Friday, November 15 at 10 AM. Tickets start at $56.75 and are exclusively available through TicketStar at WeidnerCenter.com or by calling 800.895.0071.

Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

The show has been experienced by over 500,000 guests to date and become one of the highest rated magic shows according to Ticketmaster reviews. Now is your chance to see the original, interactive magic that has fans returning to see North America's biggest touring illusion show time and time again.

About The Weidner

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series — Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.

