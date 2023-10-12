Amy Bruni Brings LIFE WITH THE AFTERLIFE To Overture Center

Paranormal investigator and ghost hunter Amy Bruni is bringing her Life with the Afterlife: True Tales of the Paranormal tour to Madison on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($25-75) are available at overture.org.

Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of “Kindred Spirits” and “Ghost Hunters,” Amy Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America's most haunted locations. Amy shares her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. By the end of the night, you will question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world and life after death.

Enjoy a Meet & Greet experience with Amy Bruni before the show at 5:30 p.m. VIP ticketholders get a picture with Amy and first access to merchandise. VIP tickets ($75) are available at overture.org.

About Amy Bruni

Amy Bruni, co-star of “Kindred Spirits” and one of the world's leading paranormal investigators, has learned a lot about ghosts over her years of research and first-hand experience. Now, in “Life with the Afterlife,” she shares the insight she has gleaned and how it has shaped her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. From her earliest supernatural encounters as a child, through her years appearing on “Ghost Hunters” and the creation of her company Strange Escapes, which offers paranormal excursions to some of America's most notoriously haunted destinations, and into her current work on The Travel Channel's “Kindred Spirits,” this show is full of astonishing and deeply moving stories of Amy's efforts to better understand the dead but not yet departed. With Amy's bright humor and fierce compassion for both those who are haunted and those who are haunting, “Life with the Afterlife” is an eye-opening look at what connects us as people, in life and beyond.

For more information on Amy Bruni please visit: https://www.amy-bruni.net/