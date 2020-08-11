Adrienne Dawes, Candrice Jones and Stacey Rose Join SURVIVING AMERICAN THEATRE Discussion

SURVIVING AMERICAN THEATRE will take place on September 5 at 6 p.m. central/7 p.m. eastern.

Surviving American Theatre: a frank and honest discussion featuring Adrienne Dawes, Candrice Jones, and Stacey Rose will be moderated by Rachel Lynett on September 5 at 6 p.m. central/7 p.m. eastern time on Zoom.

Surviving American Theatre: A Frank & Honest Discussion

September 5 at 6 p.m. central / 7 p.m. eastern

The panel will discuss what it means to survive and thrive in theatre as Black women playwrights, hard lessons learned along the way, and hope for what the American theatre can learn from the pandemic. Audience members will be able to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the event.

Tickets are available for $15 via Eventbrite; ticket sales will close at noon on September 5.

BUY TICKETS

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS

Adrienne Dawes is a playwright, producer, and teaching artist originally from Austin, TX. She has been an Alice Judson Hayes Fellow (Ragdale Foundation), a Literary Fellow at the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, and a NALAC Fund for the Arts grantee. Adrienne is a member of the Dramatists Guild, ScriptWorks, and a company member of Salvage Vanguard Theater. Follow her work online at www.adriennedawes.com or @heckleher

Candrice Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator from Dermott, Arkansas. Candrice writes love letters for and to women of the American South. Candrice is a VONA Playwriting alum and CalArts Critical Studies MFA recipient. She is the author of the full-length play, Crackbaby (2010 Wasserstein Prize Nomination) and FLEX (developed at the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays). She has been a resident fellow at Ground Floor housed by the Berkeley Rep, the Bay Area Playwrights' Festival, and MacDowell's Colony of the Arts. She is scheduled to be a resident playwright at Djerassi's Colony of the Arts in the fall of 2020. Candrice, lives and works in Minneapolis where she has received a 2019-20 Many Voices Fellowship and a 2020-21 Jerome Fellowship from The Playwrights' Center.

Stacey Rose hails from Elizabeth, NJ and Charlotte NC respectively. Her work has been presented at: The Fire This Time Festival, The Lark, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre, National Black Theatre, Pillsbury House Theater, Barrington Stage Company, and Kansas City Rep. Stacey has held fellowships/residencies with The Dramatists Guild, The Playwrights' Center, Sundance Theatre Lab, The Goodman Theatre, The Civilians, and Tofte Lake Center. She had two plays featured on the 2019 Kilroys list, with a third listed as an honorable mention. Her play Legacy Land was on the 2020 Kilroys list. Stacey is a recipient of a 2019 Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Womens Commissioning Grant in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre. She is currently a staff writer for 9-1-1 on Fox. Stacey's work celebrates and explores Blackness, Black identity, Black history, body politics, and the dilemma of life as the "other."

