A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR is Coming to Madison Shakespeare Company in February

Madison Shakespeare Company will present the upcoming premiere of A Valentine's Affair 2025, a collection of classic love scenes directed by Annie Jay. In this year's production, the works of William Shakespeare are featured alongside peers Thomas Middleton, John Fletcher, and Thomas Dekker. A Valentine's Affair performs three nights only, February 13, 14, and 15 at the Bartell Theatre in downtown Madison.

Now in its seventh season, Madison Shakespeare Company warms Wisconsin's dark and chilly winter nights by shining the spotlight on love and seduction. Since 2018 the company has featured a rotating menu of both spicy and heartwarming tales of temptation, meet-cutes, reunion, and heartbreak.

Every evening of bite-sized tales of love, heartbreak, jealousy, and passion is rounded out by a truly unique flourish: "Sonnets From a Hat." In this improvisational break, cast members are challenged to perform a randomly selected sonnet, directed by suggestions from the audience. The entire production is just 90 minutes: a perfect length to pair with dinner, drinks, dancing, or wherever else your personal Cupid guides you.

This year's Affair includes Antony and Cleopatra, Antipholus and Luciana, Hostess Quickly and Pistol, and Palamon and the Jailer's Daughter. Performers Josh Gibbons, Malcolm McCanles, and Megan Tennessen make their MSC debuts, joined by veterans Paige Abbatacola, Deanna Martinez, Laura Kochanowski, Mitch Taylor, and Jason Compton.

Tickets are $25 general admission, available now at the Bartell Theatre box office.

