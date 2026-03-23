Review: ELIZABETH COSTELLO at Grand Théâtre

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At the Grand Théâtre last weekend, Elizabeth Costello. Seven Lectures and Five Moral Tales, directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski, unfolded as a dense, intellectually charged meditation on literature and morality. Drawing on the work of J. M. Coetzee, the production resists easy narrative satisfaction, instead inviting the audience into a fragmented, often unsettling dialogue between fiction and reality. Warlikowski’s staging embraces ambiguity and philosophical rigor, resulting in an experience that is as demanding as it is rewarding. Here are some of the highlights.

Symbolism and philosophy woven throughout: From its opening moments, the production signals its ambitions through layered references and recurring motifs. The invocation of Franz Kafka sets the tone for a world where meaning might be unstable and actively constructed. Symbolism is echoed in various ways, one that stands out is the intermittent presence of the monkey figure, appearing at some of the most pivotal moments of the play. These symbolic elements deepen the play’s philosophical inquiry, inviting the audience to engage in its shifting terrain of ideas.

A fragmented yet cohesive central figure: One of the production’s most striking choices lies in its portrayal of Elizabeth Costello through multiple performers. Rather than diluting the character, this multiplicity adds unexpected depth, allowing different facets of her voice - intellectual, emotional, physical - to emerge simultaneously. Despite this fragmentation, the narrative thread remains intact, guided by a careful balance that ensures clarity without sacrificing complexity.

An immersive and layered stage language: The staging itself becomes an essential storytelling device, blending a tangible physical set with live-streamed video from various angles of the stage. This interplay creates a constantly shifting perspective, drawing the audience both into and outside the action. The result is a distinctive atmosphere that mirrors the work’s themes: fluid, multifaceted, and at times disorienting, yet consistently compelling.

As always, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and the entire cast.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © Magda Hueckel

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