Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Louisville!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January Photo 2 QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort Photo 3 Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentuc Photo 4 Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
May O'Nays - ANITA DO-OVER - DragDaddy Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sabrina Robinson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelley Slayton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical
Rachel Strader - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play
Gil Reyes - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Pandora Productions

Best Ensemble
BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jeanne-Marie Rogers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Performer In A Musical
Geoffrey BarnesJEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play
Cary Wiger - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse

Best Play
LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Jump - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephan Carpenter - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shayne Brakefield - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions

Favorite Local Theatre
Pandora Productions



RELATED STORIES

1
Louisville Orchestras IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort Photo
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

The Louisville Orchestra has announced the final leg of their highly successful 'In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra” including a new performance in Frankfort.

2
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. Kings Vision is Coming To The Kentuck Photo
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center

Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision returns to The Kentucky Center on Jan. 14. Free and open to the public. No ticket required. Preshow and post-show activities included.

3
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January Photo
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January

Redline Performing Arts presents Questions To The Cross: A Resurrection Story in January at the Kentucky Center.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
The Book of Mormon in Louisville The Book of Mormon
Carson Center (4/23-4/23)
THE BUNCO SQUAD in Louisville THE BUNCO SQUAD
Derby Dinner Playhouse (1/10-2/18)
Come From Away in Louisville Come From Away
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
Chicago in Louisville Chicago
Carson Center (5/06-5/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You