Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

May O'Nays - ANITA DO-OVER - DragDaddy Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sabrina Robinson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelley Slayton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical

Rachel Strader - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play

Gil Reyes - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Pandora Productions

Best Ensemble

BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeanne-Marie Rogers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Geoffrey Barnes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play

Cary Wiger - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse

Best Play

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Jump - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephan Carpenter - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shayne Brakefield - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions

Favorite Local Theatre

Pandora Productions