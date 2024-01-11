Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Louisville!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
May O'Nays - ANITA DO-OVER - DragDaddy Productions
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sabrina Robinson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelley Slayton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Musical
Rachel Strader - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Play
Gil Reyes - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Pandora Productions
Best Ensemble
BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jeanne-Marie Rogers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions
Best Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Geoffrey Barnes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center
Best Performer In A Play
Cary Wiger - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Play
LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Jump - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephan Carpenter - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shayne Brakefield - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
Pandora Productions
Videos
|The Book of Mormon
Carson Center (4/23-4/23)
|THE BUNCO SQUAD
Derby Dinner Playhouse (1/10-2/18)
|Come From Away
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
|Chicago
Carson Center (5/06-5/06)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You